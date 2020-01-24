SYDNEY (AP) – A tanker plane that crashed and killed three American crew members while fighting wildfires in Australia had just spilled liquid to suppress the flames, investigators said. Friday.

Thursday’s crash killed Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana; Chief Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, their employer, Canada-based Coulson Aviation, said in a statement.

The deaths occurred during an unprecedented season of forest fires that left a large strip of destruction in south-eastern Australia. More than 30 people died, including three Australian volunteer firefighters.

Investigators went to the place where the tanker C-130 Hercules crashed in the Snowy Monaro area of ​​New South Wales, and a team was working to recover the bodies of the Americans, Australian Transportation Safety Board chief commissioner Greg Hood told reporters.

He said it would be difficult to obtain evidence and the remains as the forest fire still burns and the team faces potential dangers such as aviation fuel.

More than 500 aircraft from multiple countries are fighting wildfires in Australia, said Hood.

“So if there are lessons to be learned from this particular accident, it is really important that not only Australia learns them, but the world learns them,” he said.

Coulson Aviation said McBeth “was a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years of firefighting, both in the military” and with the company.

McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served with the Montana and Wyoming National Guards, the company said.

McBeth grew up in Wray, Colorado, a small town on the eastern rural plains of the state. He learned to fly in the Wyoming Air National Guard while a student at the University of Wyoming, said his father, Bill McBeth.

Ian McBeth worked as a construction specialist – a jack of all trades trained to build aerodromes for C-130 – and later as a navigator on airplanes, including several tours in Iraq. He did the job after vision problems initially denied him to become a pilot. He reapplied at 28, one year before his eligibility ended, and was accepted.

“He was determined, tenacious and tough. Probably the most competent and competent person I have ever known, “said Bill McBeth.

Hudson graduated from Naval Academy in 1999 and spent the next 20 years in various positions in the Marines, including as a pilot of C-130, said Coulson Aviation. He is survived by his wife.

DeMorgan served in the US Air Force, with 18 years as a flight engineer on C-130s, the company said. He had over 4000 hours as a flight engineer, with almost 2000 hours in combat.

“Rick’s passion has always been to fly and his children,” said Coulson Aviation.

He is survived by two children, his parents and his sister.

A memorial service will be held on February 23 in Sydney for American and Australian firefighters who died this fire season, said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“We will pay tribute to the brave firefighters who lost their lives while protecting the lives and property of others,” she said.

The three deaths in the United States bring the fire balance to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and burned more than 104,000 square kilometers (40,000 square miles), an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

Coulson immobilized other firefighters as a precaution pending investigation, reducing the number of aircraft available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria . The four-propeller Hercules drops over 15,000 liters (4,000 gallons) of flame retardant in one pass.

Berejiklian said more than 1,700 volunteers and staff were on the ground. Five fires were described at an “emergency alert” level – the most dangerous on a three-level scale – across the state and outside the national capital, Canberra.