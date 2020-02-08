Austin Proehl van Dragons smokes defenders on a 57 meter touchdown

Jeff Hanisch-VS TODAY Sport

The XFL wanted to offer football fans non-stop action and many big games. It is already delivered in the first game. After scoring the first touchdown of the XFL season, Austin Dragon’s receiver Austin Proehl turned on the jets to smoke the defenses of DC Defenders again.

A few moments after D.C.’s attack had performed an incredible trickdown touchdown, the Dragons responded with part of their own heat. Quarterback Brandon Silvers slipped through the pass rush and threw the ball into the open space at his receiver. Once Proehl owned the ball, it was all she wrote about his burning 57-yard touchdown.

Seattle Dragon’s answers with an immediate touchdown; Austin Proehl takes a short Brandon Silvers pass on a collapsing bag for a TD pic.twitter.com/RcmdTTxqIO

– Arif Hasan, leap day enthusiast (@ArifHasanNFL) 8 February 2020

Although the first XFL game may have started slowly, it quickly catches fire with big games, incredible moments and some unique features that football fans fall in love with. If this is a glimpse of what is to come, the 2020 XFL season will be one to remember.