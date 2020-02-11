Audrina Patridge speaks The Hills Reunion with Kristin & Heidi

The hills live on E!

Audrina Patridge stopped by Pop of the Morning Tuesday to share secrets about her recent reunion with Hills Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag.

“I just saw Heidi, I was filming with Nash and her in Nashville for Very Cavallari,” said Audrina. “So that will be broadcast within a few nights.”

Kristin recently teased her long-term performance of gal-pals on Very Cavallari, which will be broadcast this Thursday at 9 p.m. on E!, with an Instagram photo that gave Hills fans a boost.

“We had a lot to catch up with,” Audrina shared during their reunion. “I love Kristin, we’ve kept in touch. The three of us had the best time. We kind of like:” Heidi, let’s just move to Nashville and be in her show! “

Audrina also revealed that she is starting filming season two of MTV’s Hills reboot “in a few weeks”, but would not confirm whether she persuaded Kristin to make a cameo.

“I hope so!” she grumbled when asked if Kristin would ever appear on the reality series.

Audrina added to the filming of The Hills: “We all keep in touch, but with filming we don’t try to talk about certain things because you want to keep it for the cameras. So you keep a little distance so that it is all fresh for the camera .

Watch Audrina’s interview to hear more about The Hills, her daughter and her collaboration with Juvéderm Lips!

Watch Pop of the morning weekdays at 11 am!

View a brand new episode from Very Cavallari Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!