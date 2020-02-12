Audit pops security US oversight of Southwest Airlines

According to a new audit, Southwest Airlines endangered millions of passengers with aircraft that did not meet US security standards

The Federal Aviation Administration’s lax oversight has allowed Southwest Airlines to put millions of passengers at risk. This emerges from a new audit that strengthens the control of the US regulator.

The audit shows that the FAA, which already has questions about the certification of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, has allowed the domestic southwest to operate aircraft that were purchased by other airlines in an “unknown airworthiness” condition.

Southwest operated more than 150,000 flights that did not meet US standards, the FAA Inspector General said in the report released on Tuesday.

The airline “endangered 17.2 million passengers,” according to the internal watchdog of the transportation department.

The criticism relates to 88 Southwest aircraft that were purchased by international airlines between 2014 and 2018 and released for service by FAA officials without ensuring that the aircraft meet US security standards.

FAA officials used summary data from Southwest, “instead of doing a full review of the aircraft records themselves,” the review said.

The regulator “used the carrier’s summary documentation to quickly complete its review to meet the carrier’s schedules rather than conduct an independent analysis,” the report said.

The report also accused the FAA of not doing enough to ensure that Southwest resolved the discrepancies between corporate aircraft weight and real weight estimates.

The test takes place as new FAA chief Steve Dickson tries to regain the agency’s credibility on Capitol Hill after having been killed in March 2019 after two fatal crashes due to the delay in overseas regulators in grounding the Boeing 737 MAX had been struck.

Subsequent reports on the MAX have criticized the agency for delegating too much authority to Boeing to certify the MAX and for lacking a sufficient workforce and expertise.

The FAA agreed in the review’s opinion that the officials “did not work according to the existing guidelines”, but said that the agency took action as soon as it became aware of the problem, including the appointment of a new management team for the interface with Southwest.

The regulator said it is monitoring Southwest’s completion of a repair assessment program and will establish plans that will not meet the deadlines.

Southwest did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, but informed the Washington Post that “the success of our business in and of itself depends on the security of our operations, and we work every day to improve everyone.” The assumption that we would tolerate a relaxation of our standards is absolutely unfounded. ”

Security officers check records of work on southwest jets

