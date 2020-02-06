Audit: Missouri Sen. Hawley used state vehicle for politics Politics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – US Senator Josh Hawley made campaign stops during a trip in a state vehicle during his time as Missouri Advocate General, an audit released Thursday.

The assessment by the office of state auditor Nicole Galloway, a democrat how the Republican government is trying to dismantle Mike Parson, discovered that Hawley was stopping for political events while using a government vehicle and security detail in the run-up to his successful bid for the Senate. Hawley, who was elected Attorney General in 2016, two years later former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

In response to the audit, Hawley filed a complaint against Galloway with the State Board of Accountancy on Thursday. It is his last assertion that the audit was politically biased against him.

Galloway called his repeated public criticism, which began before the audit was made public, an “information campaign.”

“I assume he didn’t like what this audit said,” Galloway told reporters Thursday in her office in Capitol.

The audit report says that the Hawley driver and security detail took specific hours of leave from the time of the state and were reimbursed by the Hawley Federal Campaign Fund. But auditors wrote that the state was not reimbursed for travel or other expenses related to the political stops.

In one example, in June 2017, Hawley took a government vehicle to Kansas City to meet a police organization and a newspaper. But his itinerary also showed that he went to a local Republican party event later that day. According to the audit, no campaign fees were used to pay the driver and security information that accompanied Hawley.

In a reaction to the audit, Hawley lawyer Brian Barnes said the event was in honor of law enforcement and that he spoke in his official capacity. Barnes generally said that political work while traveling was “incidental” to Hawley’s official work.

The Galloway office also found trips using state vehicles including what appeared to be personal stops, such as a trip with his wife in December 2017 to a Kansas City Chiefs competition that Hawley said he was asked to participate in as work Attorney General.

In an email to accountants in January, Hawley’s lawyer said he would pay the remaining costs, but he is not aware of any outstanding invoices.

The audit also notes that his federal campaign commission reimbursed part of those travel expenses from March and April 2017 in September 2017, the month after he had officially launched his US Senate reconnaissance commission. A Hawley spokeswoman said this was an “administrative error,” but auditors discovered that he had never corrected his campaign data to display it.

Previous officials all over the state have faced similar questions about their use of state vehicles. The then Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon paid back more than $ 47,000 for the use of state vehicles and workers for political purposes, and Republican government leader Peter Kinder paid the state more than $ 7,000 for unofficial journeys.

Other findings in the Hawley audit include work between attorney general and Hawley campaign advisers written by auditors: “the appearance of political activity by state personnel while using state resources, but there is no evidence that laws have been broken.” The audit is critical of the Hawley office for not better documenting those interactions and for using personal emails and telephones to discuss public matters, despite a Hawley policy that prohibits that.

Claims that Hawley misused public funds to boost his successful US senate campaign were prompted by a complaint filed by the American Democracy Legal Fund, a liberal group, after The Kansas City Star reported that political advisers were attending the Attorney General’s office during the influenced Hawley’s term of office.

The newspaper obtained records showing that non-state political advisers who were going to work for the Hawley Senate Campaign also advised his staff in the Attorney General’s Office. The records show that campaign consultants provided direct guidance and duties to Hawley’s state personnel.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in a letter from December 2018 asked Galloway to “investigate these allegations as part of your audit of the Missouri Attorney General’s office that will take place as a result of the change of office.” they are leaving office.

Hawley’s campaign destroyed the audit as politically biased weeks before it was publicly released, which meant that Galloway’s office was forbidden to respond at that time by state law.

“With the 2018 elections in the books and a full investigation that acquitted Mr. Hawley, you might think that Missouri Democrats would be ready to go further,” Barnes wrote in a response to the audit. “But the state auditor and candidate candidate Nicole Galloway apparently saw a political advantage in renewing this land.”

Republicans addressed many of their frustrations about checking an internal e-mail that an auditor accidentally sent to the attorney general’s current office to discuss the audit.

“I think I’ll just drop the confidentiality section in the report and complete the personal email / personal calendar section,” wrote audit manager Pam Allison in an email from August 2019.

Barnes wrote that the e-mail confirms that the audit was politically motivated and claimed that when auditors “could not sustain one indictment, they strengthened the other.”

Allison told reporters on Thursday that the email “shows evidence that the audit team correctly evaluated the audit evidence” by ignoring potential findings when they are refuted and then refocusing on evidence that supports another concern. She said she grew up on a cattle ranch in southwest Missouri, where calves were later sent to a feeding place to be “raised or finished,” so she uses the term often.

The Hawley attorney also pointed to an employee working on the audit and gave McCaskill a $ 50 campaign donation in 2018. In response to Hawley’s complaints, the Galloway office replaced the employee with a new audit manager.

Galloway told reporters Thursday that the employee’s mistake was “with a political opinion that was different from that of Senator Hawley.”

Other complaints from Hawley include Galloway’s appointment of former McCaskill campaign leader David Kirby as lobbyist of the Auditor’s Office. During the audit, it was noted that Kirby was “completely excluded from any discussions or decisions regarding this audit.”

