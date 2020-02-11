Auchi-Benin road: Fashola warns contractors

The Minister of Construction and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has contracted contractors to work on doubling the Lokoja – Auchi – Benin road to ensure that road users are not under stress during the work.

The minister gave the indictment on Monday while visiting the street.

A statement by Stephen S. Kilebi, the ministry’s press and public relations, to DAILY POST, said: “Contractors are encouraged to ensure that road users do not get into trouble during the construction season, especially when it is raining. “

Fashola said that thorough work is done on the streets to achieve high quality. He said: “Not only is asphalt laid, but the road is built from below with laterites and stones.”

On the Auchi –Ehor section, the minister explained that the road was causing discomfort to road users before the emergency work, especially in the last rainy season, and added that the 250 km road connecting the north and south was a single road now doubled.

He added that some sections of the road were at different stages of completion. When asked how long it would take to get the job done, Fashola replied, “I think it’s important to highlight the problem here, for some who have been wondering how long it took us to grade it to reduce the hill, which was about 7 meters, which corresponds to a two-story building. “

“We have reduced it to reduce the number of accidents that have been a continuing problem in the region. In this way, I can say that the government has managed to save lives and property.”

The representatives of the various companies involved in the project have in turn promised that a free flow of traffic will be guaranteed during the construction work and especially in the rainy season.

The minister also inspected the national housing program in Benin. Construction of the 44-unit residential project, which is part of the current 34 National Housing Program, is nearing completion. The contractor gave an assurance that the project would be completed soon.

Fashola said that a sustainable process for selling houses under the National Housing Program to deserved Nigerians has started.