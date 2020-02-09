AU Summit: Security will be promoted significantly as Nigerian, Ethiopian and South African heads of state and government open the CISSA headquarters

President Muhammadu Buhari, along with President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo from Equatorial Guinea, Prime Minister of the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed and other African leaders, inaugurated the headquarters of the Committee on Intelligence and Security Services (CISSA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to promise to intensify the security cooperation.

The side event sponsored by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for the inauguration of the main building took place on the edge of the 33rd AU summit.

Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Chairman of CISSA and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) of Nigeria, described the building as a product of vision, generosity, partnership and African solidarity.

He thanked President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea for his generosity and the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the Ethiopian government for providing the property on which the project is located.

“Our biggest thanks go to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for his generosity and tireless support of the project.

”Since the foundation stone was laid on January 31, 2017, H.E. President Mbasogo has played an active role in ensuring that the construction project is completed on time.

“CISSA fully appreciates this pan-African gesture. We also thank your excellence. Few member countries, including Sudan, Angola, Djibouti, Namibia, South Africa and Tanzania, provided start-up capital for the project. We thank you.

“In the sixteen years of its existence, CISSA has developed into a truly continental organization with 52 members, which has made a significant contribution to the implementation of its mandate.

“All this was possible thanks to the support, help and contributions from the member countries, starting with the punctual and consistent payment of the contributions, the sending of staff, technical assistance and special grants.

Nigeria, Algeria, Sudan and South Africa stand out here.

“We thank all heads of state and government for their support, trust and guidance. We assure you of our commitment and commitment to service, ”he said.

The CISSA chair also thanked the AU Commission chair, Moussa Faki, for his interest in the work and encouragement of the committee.

“Today the dream of a suitable headquarters for CISSA has become a reality. By doing so, we are once again committed to making Africa safe and stable while continuing to work for global peace and security, ”he said.

The decision to found CISSA was made on August 26, 2004 in Abuja, Nigeria, by the heads of Africa’s secret and security services.

CISSA’s mandate is to provide the services of the African Union Commission (AUC) and its members with timely and insightful information to help them make informed decisions.

It is also a platform where member organizations share information, expertise and experience while addressing common threats affecting the continent.