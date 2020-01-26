True, the rapper was chained to the host to revive the prank show “Punk’t”.

MTV reports have announced Chance as a “Punk’t” host returning to the short-lived Quibi platform, reports variety.com.

Attention fans! Probably the rapper hosts the “Punk’d” revival and you can’t miss it

“Punk’dd” was a popular practical show, a funny real estate show that aired ten seasons on MTV and was created by Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher along with Jason Goldberg. Kutcher also hosted the show, which was aired for the first time in 2003. The show focused on Hollywood stars and the reboot will take advantage of augmented reality to make jokes more daring.

“Punk’d is one of the most famous MTV franchises. I grew up watching this show and it’s unreal to be in the driver’s seat on Quibi this time, ”Chance said.

Recently, there is a chance that the rapper is active in the reality television scene. Last year he appeared as a judge along with Cardi B and Tip “T.I.” Harris in the rap competition series “Rhythm + Flow”.

The new “Punk’t” will consist of 20 episodes, each with less than 10 minutes.

This series is one of dozens of works in Quibi to be launched on April 6, 2020.

