Attack on students of Visva-Bharati: another detainee

Suri (West Bengal): Last week, another person was arrested in Jharkhand following the attack on a group of students against another near a hostel for boys on the Visva-Bharati university campus, police said.

Sulav Karmakar, a student in the history department of the central university, is the third person arrested in connection with the incident which left several people injured on January 15.

Karmakar was recovered from Godda in Jharkhand, police said.

Two TMCP leaders – Achintya Bagdi and Saber Ali – were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the assault on leftist students on January 15.

The attack took place a week after BJP MP Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta was heckled by leftist students after he came to lecture on the Citizenship (Amendment) law on January 8.

An SFI official from the university said the attackers said the attack was a fallout from the protest that the left-wing students staged during Dasgupta’s campus visit.

Dasgupta, the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Bidyut Chakraborty and others had to remain confined for approximately eight hours in a building of the central university outside which hundreds of left students organized a sit- in, accusing the politician of promoting hatred between communities.

Friday, the Visva-Bharati set up a panel of 3 members to investigate the alleged confinement of the politician and the incident of aggression.

