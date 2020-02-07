ATM thief confesses how he steals from people

A 29-year-old man confessed to uniquely robbing bank customers you wouldn’t suspect.

Adetunde Adesina, a high school dropout from Osogbo in the state of Osun, was reported to the police on the way to theft at another ATM after his arrest in the state of Edo. When he was arrested, 678,000 N and many ATM cards were found.

Instablog9ja reveals how he cheated on Mr. Ekhitomwen Aghama and reports that the suspect met his victim at the ATM of a new generation bank along Sapele Road in Benin.

He said:

“I pretended to use the ATM and deliberately dropped my phone on the floor. While Aghama tried to help me, I pressed the cardless button on the ATM.

He wasn’t aware that I had pressed the cardless button, so he thought his card was in the machine and went to seek help from bank clerks. At that point, I removed it from the cardless transaction and removed its ATM card.

I got his ATM PIN when I pretended to help him, and later, just before I was arrested by the police, 678,000 ATMs and POS were debited from his account. “