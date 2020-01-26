Atlanta Strip Club under fire for planned star parties aboard a mega yacht in Bayfront Park - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – A strip club in Atlanta is at the center of a controversy over a number of parties to be held aboard a luxury mega-yacht in downtown Miami during the Super Bowl weekend.

7News cameras captured the SeaFair yacht in Bayfront Park on Saturday evening.

The upcoming event was organized by Allure, a strip club in Atlanta. According to the event’s website, they are taking over the 10,000-square-foot ship, which they claim is worth $ 40 million.

Bayfront Park also hosts Super Bowl Live, a family-friendly fan festival.

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, president of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, held a press conference on Saturday to address the matter.

“Bayfront Park Trust has never approved anything like this,” he said.

An advertising video for the event promotes hip-hop and R&B artists such as Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and Migos as hosts of these yacht parties, as well as for “other surprise guests”.

Carollo said he had heard on Allure on the Water on social media that the parties were scheduled to take place from January 29th to February 3rd, and he said the event might violate local laws for the type of parties that were thrown become.

“We only know that they come from Atlanta, promote six days of party, and the largest strip club and lounge,” said Carollo.

David Lester, who owns the mega yacht, said the ship is typically used for events such as weddings and corporate events. In that case, he said, there seems to be miscommunication.

“I think there is a misunderstanding about what has been done for this ship and what orders have been placed,” he said.

Lester said Allure on the Water was billed as a prominent entertainment event.

“Obviously, as the owner of this ship, I would never allow illegal activities to take place on the ship,” he said. “I would not endanger my business, my ship and my reputation.”

Lester said that as far as he knew until Friday, everything was fine with the city.

Not so, said Carollo.

“There are certain licenses that have to be carried out. That is not the case at all, ”he said.

“It is the customer’s responsibility to ask the city for proper permission and security,” said Lester. “You should do that. That is your responsibility. “

During a phone interview with 7News on Saturday, Douglas Stratton, the organizer’s lawyer who chartered the yacht, said his client had no intention of violating any regulations.

“I believe that the rumors and defamations that have been spreading in this context have been spread by people who do other events and do not want competition from my client,” he said.

When asked whether his goal was to prevent the parties from happening as a whole, Carollo said he only wanted the parties concerned to take action if action needed to be taken.

Lester said he would work with all local officials.

