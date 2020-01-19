Atiku declares position on Amotekun declared illegal by Buhari government

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared his support for Amotekun.

The security suit recently launched by the governors of the southwest has been declared illegal by the Buhari government.

Atiku noted that the support was based on the fact that “the centrally controlled police architecture cannot exclusively” address the security concerns facing Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday from his media adviser, Paul Ibe, stressed the need to create new police structures in the country to deal with the growing challenges of insecurity and crime.

The declaration reads as follows: “In accordance with the Nigerian constitution, the primary responsibility of the government, at all levels, is the protection of the life and property of the citizen. In exercising this function, the State uses different layers of measures to guarantee an effective and efficient police force.

“There is no doubt that in the past decade in particular, the current administration of police services in our dear country has been pushed to its limits and it is evident that the reality of our upheavals in the area of ​​internal security will ask us to recalibrate our police systems.

“In the First Republic, before gravitating too much towards the center, policing was carried out at the federal level, each authority and indigenous region having certain mechanisms to deal with the small upheavals which were the security concerns of the time .

“In present-day Nigeria, there is hardly any state in the federation that does not face any type of security problem. Since our security challenges come in many forms and impacts, it is therefore up to the centrally controlled police architecture to be unable to deal with them exclusively.

“Therefore, there is a need to create additional police structures in the country to deal with the growing challenges of insecurity and crime. The time has come to seriously confront the reality of insecurity in the country by responding to the urgency of the introduction of the state police, the area police and the local police to complement the efforts of the current federal police.

“It is evident that the current levels of insecurity in the country are giving rise to major initiatives such as Amotekun and the issue need not be controversial in the first place.

“The police are likely to be more effective if they operate constantly in the same local community or the same local government, as such proximity could create a link with the local population, thereby enabling community cooperation and participation that would lead to proactive results in crime prevention.

“Nigeria is a large country facing enormous security challenges, and therefore there is an urgent need to create more security structures at the local level to reduce the burden on the federal police.

“The issue of security must not be politicized and monopolized in the face of our current alarming security challenges characterized by the fear of even traveling on our roads by citizens who could be intercepted by kidnappers and taken hostage for ransom.

“The local police should not be confused with an effort to divert the role of the federal police or competition with the federal government. The manifest inadequacies of the federal police to deal effectively with these rapidly growing security problems make local police not only desirable, but also necessary.

“Police forces are more likely to be effective in areas where they are well known and trusted by local communities, who in turn are willing to share information about known criminals and criminal activities, thereby thwarting these crimes even before they are committed.

“It is a given perception that when people have a role to play in their own safety, they will help defeat the criminal in their footsteps and that the more involved they are, the more likely they are to perceive the police as their friends .

“In the proposed new order, states and local governments should not be reduced to peripheral police and security actors. When local police structures are closest to the base, emergency response will be more effective than the current heavy chain of command, which makes local government presidents ineffective when their populations are attacked.

“In fact, he refuses to adopt new ways of doing things that threaten the unity of the country. Therefore, Atiku Abubakar supports community, state and area police to complement the federal police to deal with insecurity in the country. It has never been so bad as to threaten the unity of the country. “