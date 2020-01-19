At the Miami Gardens rally, Florida Women's March calls for legislators to take action - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – Women’s March Florida is taking support steps to encourage lawmakers to take action on community issues.

Participants gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning before marching through the city.

The event focused on issues such as reproductive justice, gun violence, criminal law reform and climate justice.

Among the participants was the moderator of the radio talk show Queen Brown.

“We top the murder rate when it comes to death by murder in America, and I want everyone to know and understand that this is a crisis and we can do something about it, and that’s why I’m here.” Brown said.

The radio personality said that gun violence is an issue that gets close to home for them.

“I lost my son to gunfire at the age of 24,” she said, “and I feel like we deserve more. We have earned more in this country. “

This was just one of many Florida March women’s events across the state on Saturday.

