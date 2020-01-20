Filmmaker Satish Kaushik says veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was seriously injured in a car and truck accident near the Khalapur toll square on the Mumbai-Pune highway, is doing much better. Moreover, the liberation comes with a statement by husband Akhed, who said that “there was no serious harm”.

When asked about an accident, Javed Akhtar revealed Azmi to ICU, but the news was positive.

Shabana Azmi Health Update: “In the ICU but there was no serious injury,” shares Javed Akhtar

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar said, “Don’t worry. It’s on the JIS, but all scan reports are positive. There appears to be no serious injury. “

Meanwhile, Shabana also visited Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday.

Satish said to IANS, “Shabanaji is strictly watched. But it does much better than yesterday. Prayers for her quick healing. “

Shabana Azmi was seriously injured in a car accident involving her car and truck near the Khalapur Toll Square on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. Police reported on Saturday.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical School and Mission Hospital (MGM-MCH) in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai for treatment and later moved to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri, the hospital’s senior official said.

She said the winner of the National Prize had been treated in the hospital for several hours and later her family asked her to move her to KDAH so she was released. It was moved by an ambulance from Kamothe (Navi Mumbai) to Andheri.

According to information, her car, which was also traveled by her husband and poet Texed Akhtar, awarded the National Prize, crashed into a truck on the back of the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4:15 pm, according to a highway police patrol, Babasaheb Chemate.

The injured actress was taken out of the car, was on her way for a short time, and later rushed to MGM-MCH in Kamothe.

A 69-year-old actress underwent initial tests and treatment to determine the extent of her injuries, and then moved to a specialized KDAH in Mumbai.

