At the Aventura rally, Bloomberg vows to steadfastly support US aid to Israel Miami News, Weather, Sports

AVENTURA, Florida (AP / WSVN) – The campaign led Michael Bloomberg to Florida, where he campaigned for the presidency of Jewish fellow Americans and promised not to re-consider U.S. aid to Israel – an approach that Bloomberg advocated from several of his distinguishes Democratic rivals, including its only Jewish competitor, Bernie Sanders.

The former New York Mayor made a tour of Sunshine State on Sunday and stopped in Tampa before appearing at a rally at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

In his speech to the supporters, Bloomberg announced a coalition of Jewish-American supporters in Florida. He vowed that if the United States provided military aid to Israel, he would “never impose conditions.” Sanders and rivals Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have all left the opportunity to use this aid to dissuade the Israeli government from expanding the West Bank’s annexation and settlement.

“As President, I will always have Israel’s back,” said Bloomberg, who served as mayor of New York for three terms.

It wasn’t the only difference Bloomberg made with Sanders, a US senator from Vermont. In a line that made the audience laugh, he said he was the only Jewish candidate in the race who didn’t want to “turn America into a kibbutz”, referring to local Jewish agricultural cooperatives. Sanders volunteered in a left kibbutz in the 1960s and campaigned for a democratic socialism that Bloomberg opposed.

Bloomberg’s far-reaching speech addressed increasing acts of violence against American Jews, a strong defense of Israel, and criticism of President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.

“After years of compliance, Iran is again marching towards developing a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The billionaire media mogul also raised the importance of protecting all marginalized groups from hatred and threats.

“This time is a time of great concern for the Jewish community, both around the world and at home here – as old hate is given a new currency with new technology,” he said. “We are faced with signs that we thought we would never see outside of old black and white newsreels: synagogues are attacked, Jews murdered, Nazis march brazenly and openly in the torchlight.”

Bloomberg only casually referred to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said he would “not wait three years” to publish a peace plan for the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was contested for corruption in an indictment, and political rival Benny Gantz met with Trump in Washington this week as the U.S. government is preparing to publish its long-term Middle East peace plan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, like Bloomberg, has already ruled out the idea of ​​deploying US military aid to Israel. This has expanded settlements in the West Bank, and the Trump administration recently decided to stop considering violations of international law. Every democrat who wants to challenge Trump supports a possible two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully in the region.

Bloomberg’s approach to increasing anti-Semitism was more in line with the rest of the primary democratic field. Like his rivals, the former mayor Trump blamed the increasing discriminatory attacks on Jews and other minorities.

“Anti-Semitism is the original conspiracy theory,” said Bloomberg. “And a world in which a president deals with conspiracy theories is a world in which Jews are not safe.”

Although Bloomberg is late in the Democratic race, he has already been given his own nickname by the president: “Mini Mike”.

Trump has been criticized for relying on anti-Semitic tropics, such as his remark last year that Jewish Americans who voted democratically were not faithful to their religion. Bloomberg accused Trump of “using Israel as a wedge question for his own election purposes.”

Combined with his keen criticism of Trump and the realization that “there is no single answer” to reaffirm the recent surge in anti-Semitism, Bloomberg outlined what he called “right and left” discrimination against Jews.

Trump signed an executive decision last month that empowers the education department to pursue a wider range of potential anti-Semitism complaints at universities. This order responds to concerns about the discriminatory consequences of a liberal pro-Palestinian organization on campus, but leftist Jewish-American groups said they risk avoiding legitimate criticism of the government’s policies.

While focusing on the threat to American Jews, Bloomberg’s speech also criticized “an increasing flood of capital hatred” against black, Muslim and LGBTQ Americans, as well as immigrants.

“Leadership sets a tone. It’s either inclusive or exclusive, divisive or unifying, arson or calming, ”he said. “I choose inclusion. I choose tolerance. I choose America. “

Bloomberg said he was the one who can defeat the commander-in-chief in a general election.

“I don’t think the others can do that. I think I can because I think I would appeal to crossover voters who agree with him but hate him and they don’t have to vote for Hillary, ”he said.

In November, Bloomberg apologized for its support for Stop and Frisk, a controversial police tactic that opponents consider to be a disproportionate number of minorities.

Bloomberg admits that he needs these traditional democratic blocs to win.

When asked whether Democrats should cast their ballots, he replied: “The alternative is Donald Trump. That’s why they won’t say home. “

When asked if higher voter turnout will make a difference, Bloomberg said, “It’s the most important thing that interests them. I run for two reasons: to get rid of Donald Trump and unite this country.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.