At least 33 people killed after second avalanche in Eastern Turkey; Several dreaded prisoners

Ankara: At least 33 people were killed on Wednesday in eastern Turkey by a second avalanche who buried a team of rescuers looking for people who had been hit by the first one the day before.

The bodies of 33 rescue workers and civilians were discovered in the province of Van, where they had helped dig out a minibus buried by snow at the end of Tuesday, the AFAD emergency agency said.

Five people on board the vehicle were killed, bringing the total number of tolls to 38. Eight people were saved alive from the first avalanche.

Television images showed dozens of people clambering through the mountains and digging through snow in snowstorms to find those trapped under the snow.

The number of injured was 53 in total after the second avalanche hit after 0900 GMT between the Bahcesaray and Catak districts, AFAD said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned that the number of victims could increase because local media reported that an unknown number of people could still be covered with snow.

The rescuers were looking for two people from Tuesday’s incident, AFAD’s president of Osman Ucar Province told reporters from his hospital bed.

He was one of the wounded, including former MP MP for Van, Gulsen Orhan, who now advises President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said the rescue operations continued despite the difficult winter conditions that kept transport problems with heavy snow falling on the mountainside.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescuers had paused overnight and resumed their efforts Wednesday morning to find the last two people.

Authorities were notified of the first avalanche when the operator of the snow-clearing vehicle Bahattin Karagulle escaped from his snow-covered machine and informed the officials of what had happened, Milliyet reported daily.

– Rescuers sent from Ankara –

The AFAD agency sent dozens of rescue workers after the first disaster, while gendarmerie officers and firefighters assisted.

Local media reported that residents in nearby areas also participated in the rescue efforts in an area that was difficult to reach in harsh winter conditions.

A special military aircraft with 75 gendarmerie officers and other rescue officers was en route from Ankara, AFAD and the Ministry of Defense said.

Erdogan spoke with Soylu to get information about the efforts, the presidency said.

The president’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, also said on Twitter that “every available tool was mobilized” to help officials.

Christian Berger, the EU ambassador to Turkey, offered his “deepest condolences and sincere condolences,” as did the US embassy in Turkey on Twitter.

Last month the eastern province of Elazig was hit by a powerful 6.7 earthquake, in which 41 people died and more than 1,600 others were injured.

An avalanche from 2009 in the northeastern province of Gumushane killed 11 climbers in the Zigana Mountains.

