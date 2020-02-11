At least 24 Americans with coronavirus are on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan

At least 24 Americans are among the 135 people infected with coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama. Princess Cruises said this on Monday with figures from the Japanese Ministry of Health.

Princess has not released nationalities for six patients who the cruise ships said were added to the total Sunday.

An increasing number of people are exposed to 14-day quarantines as health officials around the world try to stem the flood of the outbreak that killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000 worldwide.

More than 3,000 people – including 428 Americans – are stuck on the cruise ship, which has become a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them is Spencer Fehrenbacher, an American citizen and master student in Tianjin, China, who wanted to celebrate Chinese New Year with his friends on the ship.

Now he confines himself to his cabin, spends his time reading and watching TV instead of enjoying all the amenities the ship has to offer.

Earlier in the week, Fehrenbacher said his mood was “pretty good”. On the third day of the quarantine, the ship’s captain had put in place rules that allow passengers in the cabin to get fresh air, said Fehrenbacher. Passengers can disembark for about an hour and a half, but must always wear a mask and be one meter apart.

Rebecca Frasure and her husband Kent learned on Friday that 41 more people had tested positive. In a video blog, she said, “And I have to find out that I’m one of those 41 people.” She had a mild cough, she said, but no other symptoms.

Footage shot by Kent Frasure showed Japanese health officials at the door to her cabin and told Rebecca that she would have to go to the hospital within an hour. Kent, who tested negative, could not come.

“I might be there for three days not knowing how long,” said Frasure. “I think it depends on whether I develop other symptoms.”

The newlyweds Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo are also on the ship, but instead of enjoying the honeymoon planned for more than two years, they worry that they will stay healthy and be trapped for more than 14 days.

“We just don’t feel safe,” Basso told CNN. “We should be quarantined in a safe, hygienic environment, not on a cruise ship that is already infected.”

Basso appealed to US President Donald Trump: “Get us a government plane. Get us off the ship. “

American author Gay Courter, who is stuck in a ship cabin with her husband Phil, said she has nightmares about people she was in contact with on the ship who may have been infected.

The Japanese government has announced that it can leave the ship on February 19, Courter said, but is not optimistic.

“I won’t trust this statement because so many more are getting sick,” she said.

Courter watched ambulances come and go from the balcony of her cabin and saw people walking around in hazmat suits.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with us,” said a weary Courter. “Our wish, our fervent hope, is for the United States government to work on a plan to get the 400 Americans out of here.”