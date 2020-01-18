At least 20 dirt bikes, ATV riders spotted before MLK Day in NW Miami-Dade - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – Approximately two dozen dirt bike and off-road drivers have been spotted in northwest Miami-Dade, marking the return of a dangerous tradition before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Although the actual holiday is still three days away, 7News’ cameras captured the off-road vehicles along Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue on Friday evening.

Dirt bike and ATV riders saw them slap wheelies and block traffic in the area.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, hundreds of drivers with rumbling traffic will likely drive on roads and highways on Monday.

Every year, the police arrest a handful of traffic offenders and confiscate dozens of off-road vehicles and motorcycles.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.