At least two people have died and more are missing after an overnight fire destroyed a dock of about 35 boats in Jackson County Park, Alabama, Scottsboro Fire Department told CNN.

Two bodies were found in the water, according to Chief Vice-President Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Six or seven people are still missing, said Harnen.

Most of the boats on the dock were houseboats, the fire department said.

Harnen said it was a “total destruction” of about 35 boats, which were at the covered wharf.

“The wharf has collapsed (and) we cannot access all of the boats at the moment,” said Harnen. “We have a list of residents here and we are trying to confirm where everyone is.”

Seven people were rescued from the water and taken to hospital for burns and potential hypothermia, said Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus to CNN affiliate WHNT. Each of the seven jumped from a boat or dock into the water, and all are in stable condition, he said.

Statewide agencies are involved, including the Scottsboro police, Jackson County, and the state fire marshal.

Harnen said the divers would look in the water Monday morning. Several boats moved away from the dock while on fire, then dived.

Jackson County Park is about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.