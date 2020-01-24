At least 19 dead, more than 600 injured in earthquake in Turkey

At least 19 people died and more than 600 were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake that shook the region on Friday evening, authorities said.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, collapsing at least 10 buildings, said Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu.

Thirteen people were killed in Elazig province, four in Malatya, one in Diyarbakir and one in another region, said the country’s presidency responsible for disaster and emergency management (AFAD).

About 650 people were injured, but the number could increase.

A video from the IHA broadcast services in Turkey shows emergency teams rescuing injured people in a collapsed building. Search and rescue operations were underway for 30 missing people in the town of Elazig, said Soylu.

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, AFAD said.

Fifteen aftershocks were felt in the process, the strongest recording a magnitude of 5.4, said Soylu. The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which reinforces the tremor felt on the surface.

About 500,000 people experienced strong to very strong tremors, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in several other countries, notably in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The earthquake interrupted the live broadcast of Edessa TV. The video of the show shows four anchors talking while everything trembles around them.

All the concerned departments were taking measures to ensure the security of citizens after the earthquake, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday. Interior, health and environment ministers have been dispatched to the earthquake-affected area.