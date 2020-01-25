At least 18 people killed and more than 500 injured in the earthquake in Turkey

Interior, Environment and Health ministers said at least 18 people have been killed, including 13 in Elazig province and five others in neighboring southwest Malatya province . According to them, some 553 people were injured. “There is no one trapped under the rubble in Malatya, but in Elazig, search and rescue efforts are underway to find 30 citizens,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Rescue teams were looking for survivors trapped in a collapsed five-story building in a village some 30 km from Elazig, according to AFP journalists on the ground. One person was pulled alive from the rubble. Sports centers, schools and guesthouses have been opened to accommodate victims of the Malatya earthquake. Sivrice – a town with a population of around 4,000 – is located south of the town of Elazig on the shores of Lake Hazar – one of the region’s most popular tourist spots and the source of the Tigris.

The lake shelters a “sunken city”, with archaeological traces going back to 4000 years in its waters. The tremor was felt in several parts of eastern Turkey near the Iraqi and Syrian borders, reported Turkish TV channel NTV, adding that neighboring towns had mobilized rescue teams for the earthquake zone. “Everyone is on the street, it was very powerful, very scary,” said Zekeriya Gunes, 68, from the city of Elazig, after the earthquakes collapsed a building in his street.

“It lasted long enough, maybe 30 seconds,” added Ferda, 39. “I panicked and didn’t know if I should go out in the cold or stay inside.” The USGS has set the magnitude to 6.7, adding that it has struck near the eastern Anatolian fault in an area which has not experienced any major documented rupture since an earthquake in 1875. “My sincere sympathy to the president @RTErdogan and the people of Turkey after the devastating earthquake in Turkey. Our search and rescue teams are ready to help, “wrote Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter.

In Athens, the Greek Prime Minister’s office later said that Mitsotakis had spoken to Erdogan by phone. “The Turkish president […] said that the Turkish teams are in control of the situation for now and that it will be reassessed in the morning,” added his office. In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Izmit in western Turkey, killing more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in the country’s largest city, Istanbul.

In September last year, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul, forcing residents to flee the buildings of the economic capital. Experts have long warned that a large earthquake could devastate the city of 15 million inhabitants, which has allowed widespread construction without security measures.

.