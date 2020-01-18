At least 1 transported after shooting in Liberty City - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – At least one person had to be hospitalized after a shootout in the Liberty City neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade police and fire departments responded to the scene in the area of ​​the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Paramedics brought at least one unidentified person to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

According to a family friend, the victim is 15 years old and just before the shootout saw a group of teenagers walking through the neighborhood. Shortly thereafter, she said she heard three to five shots.

7News cameras caught paramedics spinning the victim on a stretcher in the hospital.

The shootout is currently under investigation.

