At least 1 hospitalized in Miami after a chain reaction accident - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – Rescue workers have brought at least one person to the hospital after being involved in a rollover in Miami, according to witnesses.

The Miami City Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of the chain reaction wreckage on Northwest Eighth Street and Second Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the injured victim had to be released from his white jeep after the collision.

Renee Pitt, a Uber Eats driver who was involved in the accident, said this was the second accident in which her vehicle had been involved, and all within a few minutes.

“I drove to an Uber Eats customer in the first accident, and apparently the black car opened its door because it was already parked and knocked off my side mirror,” she said. “I’m going to the ambulance now because the white car overturned over there and pushed me to the back of my car, and I was in the car. I’m in a lot of pain.”

Paramedics transported the driver of the white jeep to an unknown hospital. It remains unclear whether the driver was transported by Uber Eats or not.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

