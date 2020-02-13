Asuran Maker Vetrimaaran To Helm Jr NTR’s Next?

The winner of the Vetrimaaran national award, which is one of the most sought-after directors in Kollywood, has been in the headlines for the last two days after his next one. If you believe in the reports, the manufacturer of Aadukalam will make his debut in Telugu in the direction field that may have the Tollywood superstar Jr NTR at the helm.

Reportedly, Vetrimaaran recently met with Jr NTR for a script narration and the latter is quite impressed with him. However, things related to the dates of the actor and other important aspects have not yet been discussed and, therefore, an official confirmation is still awaited on the duo that will join for the project.

Jr NTR is currently busy these days filming some crucial parts of its highly anticipated launch of the RRR year, which is being directed by Baahubali’s manufacturer, SS Rajamouli.

RRR also has Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and actress Alia Bhatt in key roles.

The action of the Rajamouli period is scheduled to arrive on the big screens on January 8, 2021 in 10 Indian languages.

On Vetrimaaran, the last film director of the Asuran with several times the winning star of the national Dhanush prize at the helm, last year he had burned the cash registers.

The protagonist of Dhanush got more than 100 million rupees at the box office and became one of the biggest successes of last year in the Tamil film industry.

