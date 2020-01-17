Houston Altos Jose Altuve had a two-point homerun nearer Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees with two withdrawals late last ninth October.

The imposing shot from the sixth game in an American League championship series sent the Yankees home in shock and propelled the Astros to the world series.

As Altuve rounded off third base, he kept his jersey tight and signaled the teammates not to tear it off to celebrate.

Now the video of the moment is fueling speculation not based on the Major League Baseball sign theft scandal, with posts on social media suggesting that Altuve and other Astros were wearing electronic devices under their shirts to find out. what locations were coming from.

In a statement, MLB said it “explored wearable devices” during its sign theft probe “but found no evidence to prove it”. The survey included the 2019 season, said MLB.

The national pastime has faltered since Monday, when the MLB announced that it had discovered that the Astros had illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the pitching signs of opposing teams during their 2017 championship season.

CNN solicited comments from Altuve and its agent, Scott Boras.

“I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,” Altuve said in a statement posted by Boras to the New York Post.

In an interview on FOX after his dramatic homerun in October, Altuve was asked why he didn’t want his jersey to be ripped off.

“I am too shy,” he said. “The last time they did it, I was in trouble with my wife.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the investigation into the theft of the Houston sign “had not revealed any policy violations by the Astros during the 2019 season or the 2019 playoffs.”

Carlos Beltran’s managerial career with the New York Mets ended Thursday before his resignation began due to his involvement in the scandal.

“We met Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to separate,” said Jeff Wilpon, chief operating officer of Mets, and Brodie Van Wagenen, executive vice-president and general manager of Mets, in a statement .

“It was not an easy decision. Given the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s interest for Carlos to go ahead as director of the New York Mets. “

Beltran becomes the third unemployed major league manager due to controversy.

“At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie, we mutually agreed to separate,” Beltran said in a statement.

“I am grateful to them for giving me this opportunity, but we have agreed that this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t get distracted by the team. “

Beltran, the only Astros player named in the Manfred report, was an outfielder and hitter designated for Houston in 2017. The mention of his name in the report was brief – on the second of nine pages. He was the only player named.

“About two months after the start of the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve the decoding of opposing teams’ signals and the communication of signals to the batter,” the commissioner wrote.

Beltran denied the wrongdoing of the scheme in a November article in The Athletic.

Alex Cora, a key figure in the sign theft scandal, led the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 as manager and coached the Astros in 2017. Tuesday, Cora and the Red Sox announced that they “had mutually agreed to separate. “

Manfred granted Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow one-year suspensions this week. Houston Astros owner and president Jim Crane later fired the two.

Manfred said disciplining individual players was “difficult and impractical” because almost the entire team was involved or knowledgeable about the program and many players now play for other clubs.

MLB said Cora had arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying power from the central field camera outside the Astros canoe.

One or more players watched the live stream from the central field camera on the monitor, and after decoding the sign, a player hit a nearby trash can with a bat or massage gun to communicate the type of launch to come batter, according to the report.

Manfred said Cora’s discipline will be decided following a separate Red Sox investigation.

The Red Sox illegally used a video replay room during the 2018 regular season games to decipher the signs of opposing wrestlers, three unnamed sources who belonged to the franchise that year told The Athletic. Red Sox officials said they were cooperating with the MLB.