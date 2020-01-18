© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sport

Houston Astros’ infielder, Alex Bregman, pushed hard against the idea that he was carrying electronic devices as the scandal surrounding the team’s signs continued.

There were rumors on social media that both Bregman and Jose Altuve were wearing buzzers under the program.

On Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reported that Bregman had never worn electronic devices and the allegations were “stupid.”

Alex Bregman (@ ABREG_1) said he had never worn an electronic device while playing and described the content that appeared on social media as “stupid”.

For what it’s worth, MLB couldn’t find evidence that players were wearing electronic devices as part of the shield stealing system.

“MLB examined portable devices during the investigation, but found no evidence to support this.”

