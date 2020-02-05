Astronomers find huge, dead stars lurking in the universe

The university is huge and often leaves astronomers and scientists astonished about the new studies and studying every now and then. Recently, the researchers are particularly concerned about studying an ultra-massive monster system that dates back to the early days of the universe.

The Milky Way is called XMM-2599 and is known to have existed 12 billion years ago. According to recent data, the galaxy has lived quickly and died quite young. When the universe was only a billion years old, the galaxy formed a huge number of stars. At its peak, XMM-2599 produced more than 1,000 solar panels per year, while Melkweg forms approximately one new star per year. However, it has suddenly become inactive and leaves behind certain questions.

The study was conducted by an international team of astronomers led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and has appeared in the Astrophysical Journal. The team used spectroscopic observations of the powerful multi-object spectrograph of the W. M. Keck Observatory for infrared exploration.

According to a press release from the University of California, Gillian Wilson, professor of physics and astronomy at the UCR, said: “The mere existence of ultramassive galaxies such as XMM-2599 is quite a challenge for numerical models. Although such massive galaxies are incredibly rare in this age, the models predict them. However, the predicted galaxies are expected to actively form stars. ”

He explained: “What makes the XMM-2599 so interesting, unusual and surprising, is that it no longer has any stars, perhaps because it ran out of fuel or the black hole started to burn. Our results call for changes in how models star formation in early galaxies. “

