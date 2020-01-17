Astronauts on the moon or on Mars could expand their homes, rather than build them, according to NASA.

Transporting habitats or even materials for habitats that astronauts can safely live in during a lunar mission, or an extended stay on Mars, will be expensive. And they will probably take up a lot of space to transport them from one planet to another, when other precious resources may be needed.

One of the projects of NASA’s Ames research center in California focuses on myco-architecture. This would create more organic habitats from fungi and the threads that make up their architecture, called mycelia. The project is part of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program which considers different aspects of life as technology.

“Right now, traditional habitat designs for Mars are like a turtle – taking our homes with us on our backs – a reliable plan, but with huge energy costs,” said lead researcher Lynn Rothschild of the project at an early stage. “Instead, we can exploit the mycelium to cultivate these habitats ourselves when we get there.”

Astronauts could provide a much more compact habitat made of light materials encrusted with mushrooms. These could survive space flights in the long term and once the habitat was placed on the surface, it would be enough for the astronauts to activate the mushrooms by adding water.

The habitat would protect humans while also protecting the lunar or Martian surface because the fungi would be contained in the structure.

The mycelium will be genetically modified so that it cannot exist if it is separated from the habitat, preventing the surface of Mars from becoming contaminated. It would also prevent any false positive reading for life on the Martian surface that is truly Earth. The structure of the mycelium will also be cooked to strengthen its structure and further prevent contamination.

Fungi feed on organic matter and produce spores. Underneath, the mycelium acts as roots which actively construct the fungi. They can spread out in a multitude of mushrooms. Or, in this example of synthetic biology, they can actually be used to create another type of detailed structure like the literal building blocks of a habitat.

Mars will not only be a harsh environment for humans, but also fungi. Mushrooms will need cyanobacteria to survive. Cyanobacteria use solar energy to convert dioxide and water to oxygen and food.

To support this, the project team designed a three-layered dome-shaped habitat. Outside, a layer of frozen water ice can act as a barrier between astronauts and radiation. The frozen layer can also provide water for the second layer of cyanobacteria, which will convert it to oxygen for astronauts. The last layer will consist of mycelia, which can collect nutrients from the cyanbacteria layer.

“Mycelial materials, already commercially produced, are known insulators, flame retardant and do not produce toxic gases”, according to the description of the project. “Measurements of these materials show higher compressive strengths than dimensional wood, higher flexural strength than reinforced concrete and competitive insulation values.

Mycelia could also be used to provide bioluminescent lighting, filter water, extract minerals, regulate humidity and even repair itself.

“When we design for space, we are free to experiment with new ideas and materials with far more freedom than we would on Earth,” said Rothschild. “And after these prototypes are designed for other worlds, we can bring them back to ours.”