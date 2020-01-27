Astronauts bake the first space cookies, and are surprised how long it takes

Astronauts have baked the first cookies made in space.

Cookies, the first known food baked in the space from raw ingredients, do not look especially strange: they were chocolate chips and usually emerged from their special oven.

But it took longer than expected. They needed to cook for two hours at the International Space Station, compared to less than 20 minutes on Earth.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“There is still a lot to investigate to really discover what is driving that difference, but it is definitely a great result,” said Mary Murphy, manager of Texas-based Nanoracks, this week. “Overall, I think it’s a very impressive first experiment.”

No one yet knows what they know because they were sealed in individual bags and packed for spaceflight. Since then, they have been returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule, and are frozen in a laboratory near Houston, Texas.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a gas and dust pillar three light years high, filled with jets of incipient gas stars buried inside, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows Tycho’s supernova, a star in our galaxy, the Milky Way

Pot

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored, photographed here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Space regions like this is where new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

Pot

6/10

The first image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration involving NASA, and launched on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby cluster of Virgo galaxies. This black hole resides about 54 million light years from Earth.

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as shown in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft when it flew over the dwarf planet for the first time in July 2015

NASA / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star that is not the Sun.

Pot

9/10

It was believed that the dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes that ran down the surface of Mars were evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that instead they may be formed by flowing sand

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a gas and dust pillar three light years high, filled with jets of incipient gas stars buried inside, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows Tycho’s supernova, a star in our galaxy, the Milky Way

Pot

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored, photographed here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Space regions like this is where new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

Pot

6/10

The first image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration involving NASA, and launched on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby cluster of Virgo galaxies. This black hole resides about 54 million light years from Earth.

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as shown in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft when it flew over the dwarf planet for the first time in July 2015

NASA / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star that is not the Sun.

Pot

9/10

It was believed that the dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes that ran down the surface of Mars were evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that instead they may be formed by flowing sand

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

Located near NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Nanoracks designed and built the small electric test furnace that was launched at the space station last November. Five frozen raw cookies were already up there.

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano was the master baker in December, broadcasting a description by radio while baking them one by one in the Zero G Oven prototype.

see more

The first cookie, in the oven for 25 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit (149 degrees Celsius), finished very undercooked. He more than doubled the cooking time for the next two, and the results were still regular.

The fourth cookie remained in the oven for two hours, and finally succeeded.

“So this time, I see a little gold,” Parmitano said on the radio. “I can’t tell you if it’s cooked or not, but it certainly doesn’t look like cookie dough anymore.”

Parmitano spun the oven to its maximum 325 degrees F (163 degrees C) for the fifth cookie and baked it for 130 minutes. Reported more success.

Additional tests are required to determine if all three returned cookies are safe to eat.

As for the aroma, the astronauts could smell the cookies when they were taken out of the oven, except the first.

That’s the beauty of baking in space, according to former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino. He now teaches at Columbia University and is a paid spokesperson for DoubleTree by Hilton. The hotel chain provided the cookie dough, the same type used for the cookies offered to hotel guests. It is offering one of the cookies baked in space to the National Museum of Air and Space of the Smithsonian Institution for display.

“The home reminder, the connection to the home, I think, cannot be overstated,” Massimino said. “From my personal experience … food is quite important not only for nutrition but also for morals in order to keep people connected to their home and their Earth.”

Eating something different from dehydrated or pre-packaged foods will be particularly important as astronauts return to the moon and follow Mars.

Nanoracks and Zero G Kitchen, a startup in New York City that collaborated with the experiment, are considering more experiments for the oven in orbit and possibly more space devices. What is in orbit now are essentially food warmers.

There is an additional advantage of having freshly baked cookies in space.

“We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year,” NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted.

Additional Associated Press Reports

.