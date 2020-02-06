Image: Getty

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent a record time of 328 days in space, is safely back to Earth with her crewmembers Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov (Roscosmos) and Luca Parmitano (European Space Agency), according to a NASA report. Koch now has the record for a woman’s longest space flight and played a role in another historic moment, the first fully female space walk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. The climax of the Koch and Meir space walk came last October when they corrected Donald Trump, who erroneously said they were the very first women to lead a space walk. It is unbelievable how painful it must be for a being like Trump to be corrected by two women who literally float above him in heaven.

No matter how disappointing it is to return to Earth in its current state, Koch’s extended time on the international space station and her six space walks will provide valuable information about the effects of weightlessness on women’s bodies as NASA prepares to launch more people dying from it planet and in space. Koch circled the earth 5,248 times before returning, no doubt he used every orbit to think if coming back was worth it or not. Koch was a benevolent ruler of space and also used her time to study plant biology, focusing on how plants grow in space, so that when the first settlers on Mars get hungry, they are able to take care of themselves instead of the butcher native Martians for some corn. The vegetables grown in the room were frozen and returned to earth for further investigation, according to CNN.

Koch has also helped mount a scanner on the outside of the space station to study carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, allowing scientists to more accurately track when the Earth is immeasurably and irreversibly fucked by global warming. She wrote about the moment on her Instagram: ‘Off the Earth, for the Earth. Another amazing scientific instrument that is mounted outside (internationl space station), this scans the Earth to study carbon dioxide emissions and absorption on scales like never before. The (NASA Jet Propulsion Lab) Orbiting Carbon Observatory-3 brings environmental studies to a whole new level! “

The earth has been humiliated to house such a generous woman who looked down at a planet of idiots who murdered each other for land and money and thought it was worth coming back for science’s sake. Welcome home, Christina Koch.

