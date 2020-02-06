Astronaut Christina Koch lands on Earth after a record-breaking 328 days in space. Here’s what she did

NASA astronaut Christina Koch made the most of her first trip to the International Space Station by breaking the record for a woman’s longest single space flight and taking the first all-female spacewalk with her NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

“We noticed each other and knew that we were really honored, that we could inspire so many. We only heard our voices speak to Mission Control. We knew that two female voices had never been in the loop, and solving these problems together was a very special feeling, ”said Koch about this first spacewalk on October 18.

Koch returned to Earth early Thursday with European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. The Soyuz spacecraft with the astronauts landed at 4:12 a.m.CET near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

During her mission, Koch completed six spacewalks – including two with Meir – and spent 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station.

Koch also devoted much of her time to various experiments and investigations. The space station functions as a rotating laboratory that can be used to test how various aspects of everyday life on Earth respond to the lack of gravity.

Astronauts experience a wealth of scientific activities on the station. Sometimes they are the test object and contribute to studies on human health in space. In other cases, they work with scientists on Earth to test their experiments.

In addition to her first recordings and records, Koch has spent some of her favorite moments in space over 328 days.

Human health

Only by expanding their original 6 months Koch, who has reached this record of 328 days, has contributed to a better understanding of what long-term space travel can do for the human body. It exceeded Astronaut Peggy Whitson’s previous record of 288 days. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly still holds the all-time record with 340 days in space.

The lack of gravity in space causes astronauts to lose bones and muscles. A large number of previous and current studies have therefore focused on how this can be alleviated and even prevented. Koch was part of the vortex study, which focused on developing countermeasures against the effects of space travel, such as preventive medicine and exercise. What they learn from the investigation could also help NASA limit the forces astronauts experience at launch.

Examination of the kidney cells was another way to examine potential human health problems that can occur in space: kidney stones and osteoporosis, which can occur due to poor kidney health. One aspect of the study focused on the effects of diet, water conservation, space travel and microgravity on kidney health. The other aspect is the search for new therapies for kidney stones and osteoporosis.

Koch also worked on the study of microgravity crystals, during which she crystallized a protein that is crucial for the growth of tumors and cancer. While similar experiments on Earth did not produce the desired result, crystal growth has been successful in previous space station experiments. In microgravity, crystals grow larger and appear more organized. The results of this study could lead to cancer treatments that can be used to fight the protein efficiently.

With a view to future missions, Koch helped install the BioFabrication Facility, which can be used to print organ-like tissues in space. This could lead to the fact that whole human organs are actually produced in space beyond the earth’s horizon. While it is difficult for structures like capillaries to be printed on the earth, these structures are much easier to form in the absence of gravity.

Weird science

What do leaf green, atoms and fire have in common? They have all been tested in a unique way on the space station that are not possible on Earth.

Koch has been involved in several plant biology studies, from the cellular level to the study of plant growth in space. She and the crew were able to try the fresh Mizuna mustard greens grown on the station, which could lead to more fresh food for future space travel. More greens have been frozen so they can be examined on Earth.

Several studies are aimed at understanding the way fire reacts and behaves in space, which can provide information about preventing spacecraft fires, using fuel efficiently, and reducing pollutants on Earth. Koch worked on some of these studies using the advanced combustion chamber using microgravity experiments.

The opposite of the combustion chamber must be the Cold Atom Laboratory, in which atomic clouds are generated and then cooled to the smallest degree above absolute zero. The cold temperature prevents the atoms from moving, and scientists can then study aspects of atoms that would otherwise not be possible. Koch was also involved in this hardware.

Unforgettable moments

Koch arrived at the space station on March 14, 2019. She was the first to go through the hatch.

“That was the day I burned in my memory,” she said. “Visions from when I got here … I have the great privilege of having this as one of my favorite memories.”

She appreciates moments that she associated with home – like time She noticed that they were driving across the North Carolina coast where she grew up. And then there were home care packages that included pizza sets to break the monotony of the meals they were eating on the ward.

Over time, Koch actually forgot that she was floating. It has adapted so well to microgravity that it wonders how it will adapt to earth’s gravity.

“Sleeping in space was one of the most relaxing I have ever had – no hot spots, no back and forth, no turning, never too hot or too cold. I just hover in the natural position of my body. How will I sleep if I do return to earth? “

Koch is also looking forward to the things she misses on earth, such as the feeling of running water, food, sweet smells and the sensations that nature offers.

“Oh, how I miss the wind on my face, the feeling of raindrops, sand on my feet, and the sound of the surf on the beach at Galveston,” she said. “We take daily sensory inputs for granted until they are missing. The environmental influences on the space station mainly consist of the constant hum of the ventilation system. It moves the air and enables the cleaning system to purify our atmosphere so that it is breathable. While some locations on the space station are as loud as a lawnmower, others are as quiet as the vacuum of space. I can’t wait to feel and hear the earth again. “

Like other astronauts before her, photographing the Earth and looking at it during her spacewalks has given her a new appreciation for her home.

“Earth is alive and I have seen its strength and beauty from a special point of view 250 miles above the surface,” she said. “From the space station, we see no boundaries, no boundaries – we are all part of a giant organism that breathes and adapts. I have been in awe of this perspective for almost a year. Back on Earth, I look forward to looking up and seeing the space station roaming the sky. I wonder how my friends and colleagues up there are without me. For almost 20 years, people have been living and working in space continuously and the mission continues. “