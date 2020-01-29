Dean Smith thanked goalkeeper Orjan Nyland for helping Aston Villa reach the Carabao Cup final, but refused to guarantee the shot stopper a Wembley start.

Villa prevailed in a gripping semi-final against Leicester when Sub-Trezeguet shot her to the final on Sunday, March 1st, with a winner in injury time.

But Villa needed a series of parades from Norwegian Nyland, 29 – including an astonishing one-hand parade to get Youri Tielemans’s shot onto the crossbar in the 34th minute.

This put Villa ahead of Matt Targett’s opening and won to trigger a pitch invasion, although Kelechi Iheanacho equalized 18 minutes before the end.

But Villa boss Smith might prefer to hire seasoned newcomer Pepe Reina at Wembley after replacing the Spaniard directly in his Premier League team after a 6-1 win over Manchester City earlier this month against Nyland would have.

Orjan Nyland had taken the lead with one hand when he shot Youri Tielemans on the crossbar

Villa boss Smith said: “We were indebted to Orjan Nyland, who delivered three wonderful parades – two in depth and one in the crossbar, which was really the top drawer.

“He certainly puzzled me, but they are the ones I want.

“Pepe hasn’t trained since the Watford game. He had a tight calf, so Orjan was always there and showed me what it was about.

“He was very unhappy.

Nyland saves from Leicester’s Ayoze Perez

“He caught his Achilles in the championship last year. Then Jed Steer came and did really well, and I caught up with Tom Heaton, and Nyland had to wait his time.

“Then unfortunately he met a very good team from Man City and they scored six goals.

“Then Pepe came in and did it well.”

The defeat condemned Leicester’s former Celtic chief Rodgers to his first defeat in a national cup competition in 33 games.

Pepe Reina was thrown directly into the Villa team after signing his contract, but did not play against Leicester due to a tight calf

Villa is now waiting to determine the winners of the semi-final second leg on Wednesday night between Manchester City and Manchester United 3-1.

Villa lost 1-6 at home to champions and League Cup winners City, and Pep Guardiola is the favorite to reach Wembley again.

But Smith added, “We know it will be difficult against Man Utd or Man City, but the hard part is reaching a cup final and we managed to do it against a very good Leicester team.”

“It is certainly a motivation because we certainly helped them to win 6-1.”

Manager Dean Smith is confident that his team from Villa can win in the final against Manchester City or Manchester United

“My players know that and I’ve had a very good response from them since then.

“We went to Brighton, drew, defeated Watford and now defeated Leicester. So there was certainly a very good response.

“We have a proud history in this competition and if we could win this trophy for the sixth time I would be a very proud man.”