Assistant teacher for a challenge in Jimmy Carter's class

Every now and then the Sunday school teacher Kim Fuller makes a statement during class, and the old man sitting on the front seat raises his eyebrows questioningly.

This old man is her uncle, former President Jimmy Carter – and Fuller’s unique challenge is to act as his substitute in the class he normally teaches himself.

Fuller is the eldest daughter of Carter’s deceased brother Billy Carter. Since Carter underwent brain surgery in November, it has served as a regular replacement for the world’s best-known Sunday school teacher.

Carter, 95, has been discharged from Plains, Georgia hospital and has been sitting on the front row of Maranatha Baptist Church with his wife Rosalynn every Sunday since December 29, during class or holding hands, and they are still posing for photos with visitors if they can.

It is unclear when or if the country’s oldest former president, a dedicated Baptist and long-time Sunday school teacher, will return to lead his Bible class, which has attracted a large crowd in Plains in recent years. But in the meantime, Fuller has taken on the task of leading the class, often in the presence of her famous uncle.

“It can be intimidating,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

Carter sometimes points out an erroneous statement privately after class, Fuller said, and he also serves as a kind of real-time fact checker during sessions. Fuller said she appreciated his input.

“He’s good. I’ll look at him and say,” Do I understand it correctly or do I pronounce it correctly? “He always tells me,” said Fuller, 63. “It’s the family. He knows how I teach. “

Maranatha Baptist has approximately 30 members, but up to 450 people attend every Sunday Carter teaches. His schedule is online and Fuller said that few people ever show up and expect to hear and get Carter instead.

Fuller uses the same informational material as Carter – she wants to report on the Apostle Paul and his messages from prison this Sunday – but she lacks the former president’s experience of traveling the world and seeing many biblical sites firsthand.

“He’s probably learning his lesson all week, and so am I. But he doesn’t have to use the comments, and neither do I, ”said Fuller, who has been Carter’s regular substitute for about three years.

Carter last taught the class in early November. He was hospitalized on November 11 to undergo surgery to relieve the bleeding pressure on his brain from his recent falls. A few weeks later, he was brought back to treat a urinary tract infection.

Church members prayed for Carter and his wife, who was nearly 70 years old when they returned to service for the first time after suffering health problems last month. Carter’s niece said he seemed fine.

“He looks really good for me,” said Fuller.

