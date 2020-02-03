Assessment of the recruitment of the State of Boise 2020: 2/3/20

A hiatus is apparently all we need. I would have had very little to write last week, as usual, but the wait has given us plenty! We finally got our coach RB, who had always been there. Nick Booker-Brown unfortunately pulled out of us, so I guess we hooked up on another DL. And we got 2 more commits. I was surprised that we took another WR and DB. We still have to catch an RB and it looked like we had another TE visit this weekend at Alex Line. Line would be a great choice, and the idea that we’re still looking at TE leads me to believe that we consider Bolt to be a WR.

Another interesting thing to note is Andy Peters, a local standout at Timberline, is currently engaged in the Broncos. At 6’3 and 200 lbs, it’s a solid addition. He is not on the 247 pledge list, but he says on his profile that he has already signed up and that he had an offer. I read in the comments last week that it was a walk-on, so I wonder if the “offer” is a walk-on preferred? Either way, it is a must-have addition for depth.

Aside from the removal of NBB and the addition of Earl and Wright, not much else to report. It is the week of signing with the day of the LAW Wednesday. We will have a written summary next week. Read on!

Isaiah Bradford, S, Redlands East Valley HS (Redlands, California)

According to available statistics, Bradford finished the year with 23 tackles in total, 16 solo and 2 assists defended before the end of his season due to an injury. Right now, it looks like the plan is to grayshirt Bradford with his registration scheduled for January 2021. We will have to see how it goes.

Bradford noted on his Twitter on the 13th that they had performed surgery to repair his torn ACL.

I just had surgery today, everything went well … now it’s going to be a long way to recovery, but everything will be worth it and my return will be crazy, stay tuned .

– Isaiah Bradford (@kinngzay) December 14, 2019

Strong points

Brandon Hernandez, OL, Yucaipa HS (Yucaipa, California)

Brandon’s season is over after his Thunderbirds finish 3-7. Brandon, while playing the attack, picked up some defense statistics. He had 29 tackles, 12 solo, 1 hurry and 1 forbidden pass. Last season’s highlights for Brandon are not yet available, but I will update when they are.

Strong points

Russell Corrigan, TE, Hutchinson Senior HS (Hutchinson, MN)

I finally have statistics for Corrigan!

Passes – 36-69 (52.2%) 760 yards 5TDs 4 INT

Rush – 154 rushes 889 yards (5.8 ypc) 31 touchdowns 1 fumble

Defensive – 3 tackles in total, 1 INT

Very interesting line of statistics for a player we recruited from TE. It certainly shows that he is an athlete, that’s what we love!

Strong points

Donovan Clark, BC, Lincoln HS (Tacoma, WA)

Lincoln lost to Eastside Catholic 21-34 in the semi-finals of the Washington State Football Playoff 3A. Lincoln ends its season at 10-3. Donovan finally seems to have updated the statistics for the season. He has 21 tackles in total, 10 solo, 1 TFL, 1 interception and 5 break breaks.

Strong points

Kaonohi Kaniho, BC, Kahuku HS (Kahuku, HI)

Strong points

Nathan Cardona, OG, Yorba Linda HS (yorba Linda, California)

Yorba Linda lost to St. Paul in the quarterfinals Friday 16-28, finishing at 10-2 for the year. Statistics are not usually kept for the offensive lineman.

Strong points

Robert Cooper, DE, Bethel HS (Spanaway, WA)

Bethel barely lost to Kennewick on Friday 20-21, dropping to 8-4 for the year. Statistics for him are not available in the win. This defeat ends Bethel’s elimination race. Cooper’s statistics are solid: 39 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks in 7 games.

Strong points

LaTrell Caples, WR, Lancaster HS (Lancaster, TX)

The Tigers lost to Lone Star 20-38, ending their playoff series. They end their season at 11-3. Statistics were not available in the win. LaTrell had 59 receptions for 1,021 yards (17.3 ypc) and 12 touchdowns.

Strong points

Riden Leong, OT, Orange Coast College (Honolulu, HI)

The Pirates were shutout by southwest 0-41 on Saturday, dropping to 1-9. Statistics are not usually kept for the offensive lineman.

The pirate season is over.

Strong points

Semaj Verner, S, HS Mayfair (Lakewood, California)

The Verner Mayfair Monsoons ended their season at 5-6 after losing 12-42 to Chino Hills in the first round of the CIF Division 5A South Section playoffs. Verner’s statistics are not yet available.

Strong points

Herbert Gums, DT, Diboll HS (Diboll, TX)

The Gums Lumberjack team ended season 11-1 after losing 6-21 to C.H. Yoe in the 2019 TX State 3A D1 conference playoff round. Herbert’s stats are not yet available.

Strong points

Austin Bolt, TE, Borah HS (Boise, ID)

Bolt is a 3 star consensus rookie who had a solid set of regional offerings including the State of Utah, the State of Idaho, the State of Montana, Montana, the UNLV and the ‘Idaho.

Austin won the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year after collecting 2,771 yards and 36 touchdown yards. This includes 1,391 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns and 1,380 passing yards and 10 more touchdowns. He also managed 62 tackles in defense with 4 interceptions. He literally did everything for Lions.

The Lions lost to Highland in the State 5A playoff quarterfinals, ending their season at 7-3.

Strong points

Rodney Robinson, BC, Cajon HS (San Bernardino, California)

Robinson is a 3-star rookie with offers from Washington State, Oregon State, Yale, Princeton, Howard and a handful of MW teams.

Robinson had 80 tackles, a sack and 4 interceptions to help his Cajon team 9-3 after losing to Corona del Mar in the South Section quarterfinals of the CIF 3A South Section.

Strong points

Shane Irwin, DE, Long Beach City College (Long Beach, California)

Irwin is a 3 star DE commitment from LBCC. He transmitted the offers of UNLV, Liberty, New Mexico, SJSU and UTEP to become Bronco.

LBCC has finished 7-3 this season. Shane had 47 total tackles, 25 solo, 14.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks.

Strong points

Divine Obichere, DT, Diboll HS (Long Beach, California)

Divine is also a 3 star commitment from LBCC where he spent two years on the DL. Obichere transmitted the offers from Liberty, SJSU and UTEP to become Bronco. In her two years at LBCC, Divine had 92 tackles, 42 solo, 21 TFL and 10 sacks.

Strong points

* Cade Fennegan, QB, Woodrow Wilson HS (Dallas, TX)

Cade is a two-star rookie from Dallas, Texas, who will return from a church mission this summer. Listed at 6’1.5 ” and 162 lbs, Cade was initially hired in North Texas after graduating from high school. He has also received offers from Abilene Christian, the State of New Mexico, and Southern Miss.

Cade played university for WWHS for 3 years. During his career, he collected 469-754 (62.2%) for 6,454 yards, 94 touchdowns and 30 INTs. He also contributed 796 yards rushing on 145 carries (5.5 ypc) and 18 other touchdowns. Highlights below.

Kyle Juergens, OL, St. Margaret’s Episcopal School (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Kyle signed up this weekend after previously being on USC, but his offer was canceled after attracting too many guys to the job. Listed at 6 ’4.5” and 242 lbs, Kyle also had deals from Arizona State, BYU, SDSU, SJSU, UNLV, Nevada and Northern Arizona.

Kyle played both OL and DL in high school, but was recruited as OL for the Broncos. His Tartans team went 9-2 after falling in the CIF South Section 6 qualifiers in Los Altos in the first round. His season statistics seem incomplete as he only has statistics for 6 games. In those 6 games, he had 34 tackles and 2 defense bags. Highlights below.

Brock Miller, LB, North Carolina State (Raleigh, NC) / John Carroll Catholic HS (Fort Pierce, FL)

Miller is a transfer graduate from the NC State. Listed at 6 ’3” and 238 lbs, Miller had 40 tackles in total, 11 TFL and a bag last season for the Wolfpack.

Out of high school. Miller had an impressive list of offers, including BSU as well as Cal, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Virginia, Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Minnesota to name a few. In 2 years at university, he had 257 tackles, 175 solo, 88 TFL and 34 sacks. Wowzers. It will be a highly appreciated and experienced edition for the Broncos.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_zYVdA1sC4 (/ integrated)

Jonathan Earl, BC, Golden West College (Huntington Beach, California)

Listed at 6’3 and 190 pounds, Early is another signal that coaches are going for length in high school.

The Rustlers finished year 5-5, ending the year on a 2-game winning streak. Earl had 43 tackles, 31 solo and 2 interceptions.

Cole Wright, WR, Carlsbad HS (Carlsbad, California)

Cole Wright had an offer from the State of South Dakota and the Broncos. He obviously made the right choice. The Cole’s Carlsbad team, at 6 ft. 175 lbs, had a solid season. They lost to Helix in the CIF Playoff Championships in San Diego, and even if no one likes to lose, 10-2 is not a bad record. Cole finished the year with 71 catches for 1,176 yards (16.6 ypc) and 13 touchdowns.

I have an asterisk next to Cade because I have no idea what’s going on with him. His information was removed from the Broncos page on 247, but his information on Twitter indicates that he signed up for a scholarship offer. Perhaps it is because he is a returning missionary and has not yet returned? I do not know. The Broncos had a JUCO RB visit this weekend. I hope they can hang one just for the depth.

With the two recent additions and the defection, the Broncos have grown to 63 nationally. Our best ranking of all time was last year with 54. I don’t think we’re going to beat him, but with a few additions of surprise we could hit 60.

GO BRONCOS!