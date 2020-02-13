Assam Police shares a ‘Dhamaal’ Meme to spread awareness about strong passwords

It seems that Assam Police follows the footsteps of Mumbai Police when it comes to conveying a message in a humorous way.

To make people aware of the dangers of a weak online password, Assam Police recently shared a still from Bollywood film Dhamaal with a twist.

On the way to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Assam Police wrote:

“A weak password, even with a big W, is very easy to guess. Make sure your password is not obvious and strong enough, even if you lose it personally. #OnlineSafety #PasswordSecurity @filmfare @aweassam @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi ”

This was in reference to the hilarious plot of the 2007 comic film directed by Indra Kumar. In the film with Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles – an enormous amount of money was hidden under a big ‘W’ that was starred by the main characters of the film.

The police, who had tagged Jaaved Jaaferi, had him respond to their hilarious tweet.

Jaaved, replied to the tweet and said: “true that .. pass on password sir apne paas hona chahiye .. kisi aur ke paas nahi. Best. @assampolice ”

Riteish cited tweeted and wrote, “Classic.”

It is no surprise that the capital letter of the police “W” split up Twitter, whereby users appreciated the sense of humor of the department.

Last year the Mumbai police had shared a message on social media with a hilarious message, “looking for the owner” of a huge “batch” of cannabis. The post quickly became viral.

