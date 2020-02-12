Assam NRC data disappears from government website; Ministry of Interior accuses “technical problems”

Data from the final list of the Assam National Citizens’ Register (NRC) has disappeared from the official website.

The Home Office was quoted in an ANI report as saying that the data was secure and it was currently unavailable due to some “technical issues” with visibility in the cloud.

“These problems will be solved soon,” said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma accepted that the data was taken offline, but rejected the allegation of “improper” intent.

Officials stated that the data had been taken offline due to the non-renewal of the contract with the IT company Wipro.

“The cloud service for the huge dataset was provided by Wipro and the contract expired on October 19 last year. However, this contract was not renewed by the former coordinator. Therefore, the data went offline after December 15, after she suspended by Wipro I took responsibility on December 24, “Sarma told PTI.

After the final list was created, the data was published on August 31, 2019. The full detail of the exclusion and admission of bonafide Indian citizens to the NRC was uploaded to the official website “www.nrcassam.nic.in”.