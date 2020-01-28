Assam government calls on ULFA (I) to join the mainstream

Guwahati: Putting an end to the signing of the Bodo peace agreement in New Delhi on Monday, a historic milestone for the overall development of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior BJP official and Minister of Finance, also called on the Front of Liberation of Asom (ULFA) (Independent), supremo Paresh Baruah must begin a meaningful peace dialogue with the State and the Center, ending the ten-year-old militant movement.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said: “The Bodo Accord marks a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in Assam. I invite Paresh Baruah and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to start a meaningful peace dialogue with the GoA and the GoI, thereby ending a ten-year-old militant movement. “

Regarding the peace agreement, the spokesman for the government of Assam said that the newly signed agreement will guarantee the autonomy of Bodoland and reaffirm Assam’s territorial integrity and justice for the Bodo and non-Bodo people. .

Announcing that clause 6 of the Assam Agreement will be implemented before Bohag Bihu, that is, on April 14, 2020, Sarma also severely criticized the Congress for its alleged neglect for the overall development of the state over the years. Bodo signers return home to welcome heroes

Large numbers, almost more than a lakh, gathered in Kajalgaon in the Chirang district to welcome the signatories of the historic Bodo peace agreement, who returned home on Tuesday afternoon.

People from different sections of society, including members of civil society, students, political leaders, teachers, representatives from various organizations as well as members of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Bodo Students Union, Assam Gorkha Sanmiloni , All Assam Gorkha Students Union, All Rabha Students The union, the UPPL women’s unit, the All Bodo Primary Teachers Association participated wholeheartedly in the congratulatory ceremony.

Some of the signatories to the historic agreement, in particular ABSU president Pramod Boro, arrived in Kajalgaon in the Chirang district on Tuesday, while the others will soon return home.

Speaking to the media, the president of the Bodo Students Alliance (ABSU), Pramod Boro, said that all the clauses and all the spirits of the Bodo agreement must be implemented with a letter full of mind.

