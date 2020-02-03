Asim Riaz fans create a world record with #AsimForTheWin that generates more than 15 million tweets

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be a great success with contestants such as Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, among others, deepening controversies and tracing important TRP. However, this now turns out to be another crazy incident as Asim fans have reached new heights with the hashtag #AsimForTheWin that has harvested more than 15 million tweets and created a world record.

Now it has become a daily business where fans of the main contenders, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are fighting on Twitter with several hashtags related to the contestants that assault the social media platform. Fans are even seen criticizing Salman Khan for being partial and often supporting Sidharth. Now, in a scenario never seen before, #AsimForTheWin has recorded more than 15 million tweets and turned out to be the most tweeted hashtag to date.

The same was confirmed by the official Asim Riaz account on Twitter. “Then the story has been created. The date 02.02.2020 will be remembered as the day the world record for the majority of a celebrity’s tweets was broken! It is for nothing less than for our starboy #Asim #AsimForTheWin, ”said the official name of the actor.

Then the story has been created. The date 02.02.2020 will be remembered as the day the world record for the majority of a celebrity’s tweets was broken! It’s for nothing less than for our starboy # Asim # AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/kkBuGr2l8U

– Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, a recent promotion is going viral on the Internet and is witnessing Salman Khan announcing the eviction of Shehnaaz Gill from the house. While the contestants were shocked, and one expected it to be a joke on the side of the presenter, the moment the main door opens marks the possibility that the Punjabi singer will really be evicted from the show.

You could also see Sidharth Shukla standing on one side in shock, but he keeps his distance and doesn’t say goodbye to his close friend. However, Shehnaaz can be seen sobbing while hugging the contestants, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

Now it must be seen if Shehnaaz is really removed or is just another promotion cleverly cut by the creators of Bigg Boss.

