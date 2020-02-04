This week of Bigg Boss 13 we will finally witness that the contestants face the outside world. But another thing that currently assails social networks are Vikas Gupta’s claims that Asim Riaz has a girlfriend outside the house. Now, Asim Riaz fans have gone crazy on Twitter and are giving a proper response to Vikas as they tend #MainBhiAsimKiGF.

It all started when Vikas turned to his social networks and shared an old video, where Asim was in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla confirming that he is someone with whom he is dating outside the house. “Here is #asimriaz telling the truth about their relationship and everything else. Don’t follow everything people say, even if they are close to him. He is inside and it is his journey in # biggboss13 #himanshikhurana is next to him and he loves her #asimanshi, “the video captioned.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fans attack Vikas Gupta, the storm #MainBhiAsimKiGF as an appropriate response.

Now, as a result of everything, Asim Riaz fans have started to score #MainBhiAsimKiGF, where each and every fan vaguely claims to be Asim’s girlfriend just like Vikas Gupta without proof that his outside life has a woman .

Check out some of the user comments below:

“That bhukla laugh was so annoying in BB Confrence. He does not know the popularity of Asim. Looking forward to seeing your reaction when the mall’s task happens. dekhega Asim ki next fan. Munda Kukkad kamal da #MainBhiAsimKiGF, ”wrote one user.

that bhukla laugh was so annoying in BB Confrence. He does not know the popularity of Asim. Looking forward to seeing your reaction when the mall’s task happens. dekhega Asim ki next fan.

Munda Kukkad kamal da # MainBhiAsimKiGF pic.twitter.com/DJTwtkQyKi

– Aakansha Verma (@ Aakansh16550899) February 4, 2020

Another mock Vikas Gupta like: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry, but I can hide it for a longer time. It was secret between Asim and I. But I want to let the mastermind Vikas gupta know this and expose Asim on NATIONAL TV.”

Hello everyone, I’m sorry, but I can hide it for longer.

It was secret between Asim and me.

But I want the mastermind Vikas gupta to know this and expose Asim on NATIONAL TV. # MainBhiAsimKiGF pic.twitter.com/iarxapTY7Y

– Sg07860 (@ sg07860) February 4, 2020

“@ 1206_sonal Girl, you were right. Asim has a girlfriend outside, but that’s not Shruti, that’s me. He was in a live relationship with me, but he left me because he used to eat biryani with tomato sauce that irritated him. #MainBhiAsimKiGF, “wrote a fan.

@ 1206_sonal Girl, you were right. Asim has a girlfriend outside, but that’s not Shruti, that’s me.

He was in a live relationship with me, but he left me because he used to eat biryani with tomato sauce that irritated him. # MainBhiAsimKiGF

– AaLiYa🤩 AsimKiFixedDeposit❤️ (@ witty58giRL) February 4, 2020

Losers, keep fighting, Asim toh sirf mera hai #MainBhiAsimKiGF pic.twitter.com/qTWpMPkvbJ

– Anam Jummani 🌟 (@ Anamj23) February 4, 2020

#MainBhiAsimKiGF

The girls fight to assimilate and say #MainBhiAsimKiGF

The best slogan of all men 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love it. # AsimForTheWin # AsimFandomHits15Million pic.twitter.com/FHEJ7HC6aU

– Asim (@ Asim99509603) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, at a recent press conference held inside the house, Asim Riaz also spoke about the incident and said: “Kon hai ye? Girlfriend nahi hai meri, kisi bhi relationship me nahi tha. Just because ab mai famous hu, ek ne tweets kar dia hai. Kal 2-4 bhi kar sakte hai “.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HWptKBreO/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!