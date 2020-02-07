Aside from anonymous trolls, PM Modi is now the chief spreader-in-chief of Fake News

He previously shared a video that provided evidence that the Shaheen Bagh protest was sponsored by Congress. What was shocking was that it was even broadcast ad-hoc by mainstream news channels.

An investigation by Alt-News and Newslaundry also showed Malviya posting a video claiming the Shaheen Bagh protest was sponsored by Congress.

It showed that it wasn’t just economically related to the truth, it was totally stupid.

As the investigative report noted, “This AltNews-Newslaundry investigation would have been unnecessary if the news agencies that served this” stab “as news – and even debated primetime about it – had conducted their own inquiries into the matter.” Basically, this is what happened: Three people in a corner of Delhi made unproven claims about a protest eight kilometers away, one of them filmed it, the ruling party spread it on social media, and channels like Times Now, Republic, and India Today discussed it national television. “Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga, who is a whole industry related to the distribution of fake news, was also given a ticket to the upcoming election in Delhi. You are not the only one. Several BJP members also speak in the same direction.

But can we really blame Bagga and Malviya if the Prime Minister uses the most sacred place in Indian democracy to use a wrong quote to justify imprisoning leaders? We are talking about Lok Sabha, the seat of democracy, in which the nation’s elected representatives are supposed to defend the Indian constitution.

Two independent surveys by Boom News Live and Alt News revealed that PM Modi had quoted something that could only be seen on fakingnews.com, a satirical portal.

The 2014 satirical article said, “We first heard of this prophecy after one of my ancestors found a secret quote on a piece of stone in a remote area of ​​Kashmir that read: ‘Three seventus removam, dhartis fatam, Kashmirus separatum ‘. At that time, 370 didn’t even exist, “said Omar Abdullah during a press conference.”

Incidentally, Omar Abdullah said: “Mark my words and save this tweet – long after Modi Govt is a distant memory, J&K will not be part of India or Art 370 will still exist.” However, no earthquake was mentioned.

But on Thursday, during his speech, which was said to be “thank you” to the President and should honestly be called “speech to the malicious Congress, Pakistan and the opposition”.

During the speech, Prime Minister Modi said: “Mehbooba Mufti said India cheated on Kashmir. It looks like we chose the wrong side in 1947. Omar Abdullah said: “The deletion of Article 370 would result in an earthquake that separates Kashmir from India.” Farooq Abdullah said: “If Article 370 is deleted, there will be no one in the valley to raise the Indian flag.” Can anyone who is committed to the Indian Constitution ever accept that? “

NCs Imran Dar rejected the claim told NDTV: “Omar Abdullah made no such statement. “Every statement made by Omar Abdullah is in the public domain and he made no such statement.”

The BJP – who tweeted the event live – also quoted him.

By the way, Omar Abdullah was booked after the speech under the draconian PSA.