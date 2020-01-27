Asian stocks fall as viruses scare markets and hit tourism

BANGKOK – Shares fell in the few open Asian markets on Monday as China announced a sharp increase in the number of people affected by a potentially fatal virus.

Many regional markets, including China, were closed in Asia due to the New Year holidays. Australia was closed due to Australia Day. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 1.8% to 23,389.49. India’s Sensex lost 0.4% to 41,466.45, while the benchmark in Thailand fell 2.2%. The Indonesian stock index was 0.8% lower.

China has announced that it will add another three days to its week-long public holiday to prevent the virus from spreading further. At midnight on Sunday, the National Health Commission announced that 80 people had died in 2,744 confirmed cases.

Various governments have announced plans to evacuate people from Wuhan, the central Chinese city in the center of the pandemic. China stopped traveling abroad, and Wuhan and a few other cities stopped local public transportation and forced tens of millions of people to stay where they were during the country’s peak season.

The virus can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms. The World Health Organization has so far been reluctant to declare the situation as a global emergency that would bring more money and resources to fight but could trigger economically damaging trade and travel restrictions.

“Traders who normally discuss the results of the football weekend are unfortunately focusing on the mortality rate this morning,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp in a comment.

Aside from the direct impact on tourism and travel, “any economic shock to China’s colossal industrial and consumer engines will quickly spread to other countries through increasing trade and financial ties with globalization,” he said.

On Friday, the S&P 500 had the worst day since early October, falling 0.9% as health stocks saw heavy losses. The sell-off followed news that a Chicago woman was the second US patient to be diagnosed with the new virus from China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9%. The 10-year treasury yield fell from 1.74% on Thursday to 1.64%.

Drug company Bristol-Myers Squibb led the decline in health stocks and lost 4.2%. Health insurers also relented. The UnitedHealth Group lost 2.2% and Amgen 3.4%.

Banks and other companies in the financial sector also suffered high losses, with credit card issuers among the largest declines. Discover Financial Services fell 10.1% and Synchrony Financial slumped 9.8%.

Airlines and several other travel and tourism companies have been poorly positioned given the potential economic impact of the virus. United Airlines lost 5% and American Airlines lost 5.6%. Cruise company Carnival fell 4.4%.

Investors have invested money in safe, high-dividend stocks and US government bonds. The rise in bond purchases has reduced yields. The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell from 1.74% late Thursday to 1.67%, a big step.

Investors are also browsing the latest corporate reports, including the strong results from chip makers Intel and American Express. The next week will be the busiest week for earnings reporting. Around 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 publish their results for the last three months of 2019.

Benchmark’s US crude was trading $ 1.25 to $ 52.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Friday, it lost $ 1.40 to $ 54.19 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $ 1.35 to $ 58.54 a barrel. On Friday, $ 1.39 to $ 59.89 a barrel fell.

In foreign exchange trading, the dollar weakened from 109.28 yen to 109.07 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $ 1.1025 to $ 1.1029.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.