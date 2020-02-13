Asian stocks are usually lower due to new Chinese virus cases

BANGKOK – Asian stocks were usually lower on Thursday as reported cases of the new virus jumped in China.

The Shanghai Composite fell by 0.7% to 2,906.07 during afternoon trading. Hang Seng from Hong Kong fell 0.3% to 27,730.00. The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.1% lower at 23,827.73, while the S&P / ASX 200 in Australia won 0.2% to 7,103.20. Shares were lower in Singapore, Thailand and India, while New Zealand and Taiwan rose.

China reported more than 15,000 new cases of the COVID-19 disease and 254 more deaths. The jump was apparently due to a new reporting method.

Local officials have received much criticism for their approach to the outbreak of the new form of coronavirus. The virus first appeared in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries. China has replaced its top officials in Hubei and Wuhan.

The peak came as a surprise to investors who were more comfortable with a recent fall in the daily number of new cases.

Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Group, said that if the peak predicts a “steeper upward trajectory from here, risk aversion could return in the short term.”

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the reported infections in the world.

Equities marched higher on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors focused on the latest range of mostly solid corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 index increased by 0.65% to 3,379.45. The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 0.9% to 29,511.42.

Benchmark crude oil lost 24 cents to $ 50.93 per barrel. It rose 37 cents to settle at $ 49.94 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 42 cents to $ 55.37 per barrel.

The dollar weakened to 109,776 yen from 110.08 yen. The euro rose to $ 1.0885 from $ 1.0876.

