Asian stock markets are withdrawing after a sharp rise in China tariff cut

Asian stock markets withdrew on Friday after a sharp rise after China announced a rate cut on US imports.

The market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all declined. Major Asian markets jumped by more than 2% on Thursday after Beijing said it would reduce US $ 75 billion in US goods as part of a trade with Washington.

Wall Street closed a fourth day higher, driven by technology share gains and strong corporate profits.

China’s tariff cut “boosted sentiment,” although “profits were dampened by continuing concerns about the effects of the corona virus outbreak,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Chinese factories and offices are starting to reopen after an extended New Year’s holiday, but companies are predicting major sales declines due to the closure of stores, amusement parks, cinemas and other businesses.

Japan’s Fast Retailing has announced that it has closed 350 stores, or about half of its 750 stores in China, to meet the quarantine requirements, while Toyota Motor Corp said it extended production interruptions at its Chinese factories by an additional week, until February 16. Nissan Motor Co. said January sales of the company and its local partners fell nearly 12% in January compared to a year earlier due to the virus outbreak and extended Lunar New Year vacations.

Beijing’s tariff cuts following US cuts to Chinese goods last month are part of a “Phase 1” trade agreement with Washington to end their struggle for China’s technological ambitions and trade surplus. There was no indication that China was changing its spending cuts in response to the virus outbreak, but the surprise announcement helped strengthen market sentiment.

The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong fell by 0.6% to 27,320.42 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.2% to 2,861.72. Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 23,827.98.

The Kospi in Seoul fell by 0.7% to 2,211.95 and the S&P-ASX 200 from Sydney lost 0.4% to 7,022.60.

The S&P 500 index on Wall Street rose by 0.3% to 3,345.78. The industrial average of Dow Jones achieved 0.3%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to 9,572.15.

Beijing also promises tax cuts and other aid to companies in an effort to compensate for the economic blow of the virus outbreak that has locked the world’s second largest economy. The magnitude of potential losses is unclear.

Concerns about the potential global economic impact of the outbreak caused a slump in US equities in mid-January. Investors seem to have alleviated these concerns this week, instead focusing on encouraging US economic data and corporate earnings reports.

Cognizant led the winners in the technology sector on Thursday with 9.8%. The profit of the information technology consulting firm in the fourth quarter exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Twitter rose 15% after the messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter. The most recent quarter marks the first time the company’s sales exceeded $ 1 billion.

ENERGY: American crude oil benchmark earned 27 cents to $ 51.22 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 20 cents on Thursday to close at $ 50.95. Brent crude oil, used to price international oils, added 34 cents to $ 55.27 a barrel in London. It dropped 35 cents the previous session to $ 54.93.

CURRENCY: The dollar fell to 109.95 yen from 109.97 yen from Thurdsay. The euro rose from $ 1.0979 to $ 1.0982.

