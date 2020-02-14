Asian aircraft manufacturers are struggling to take off in the crowded market

The Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest aviation market for commercial aircraft

Asian aircraft manufacturers have invested heavily in the construction of jets, but flagship projects have suffered repeated setbacks and struggled to penetrate a market dominated by established players.

The Asia-Pacific region is the world’s largest aviation market for commercial aircraft, and Japanese and Chinese companies have launched programs to build their own aircraft.

The two largest economies in Asia are home to countless companies that manufacture high-tech products, from cars to smartphones, which in many cases have managed to compete with western companies.

But when it comes to building aircraft – which requires huge investments, years of careful development and strict safety standards – progress has been slow.

The Japanese company Mitsubishi and the Chinese state-owned manufacturer COMAC, which are leading the Asian initiative, have delayed their flagship projects by years.

China “could be successful in 10-15 years, but at that point the chances are not really good,” Shukor Yusof, founder of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, told AFP.

“The international market is just too saturated with aircraft from established manufacturers, so there is very little space for new players.”

Asia’s biggest air show this week in Singapore was – as always – dominated by the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, the US manufacturer Boeing and a handful of smaller, mostly western manufacturers.

Chinese manufacturers had a good reason not to make a big impression – they had to get out because of the ban on travelers from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, which killed around 1,400 people and infected tens of thousands.

“Very long race”

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation showed a model of the interior of their SpaceJet, the first version of which was originally intended for the commercial rollout in 2013.

After repeated delays, the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways should finally receive the first SpaceJet M90 aircraft in the middle of this year.

However, the model had the sixth delay this month and the first delivery is expected at the earliest next year. The setbacks, mainly due to technical failures, have increased the development cost of the aircraft to an estimated 800 billion yen ($ 7.3 billion).

Steve Haro, vice president and head of global marketing and strategy at Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, said that more than 900 changes have been made to the aircraft’s original design.

However, he added that a milestone had been reached as the latest version could be certified by regulators.

“We really are in the place where we cross the finish line of a very long race,” he told AFP.

The aircraft is intended for short regional flights – for example, between a large hub and smaller airports within the same country – and its main competitor is the Brazilian Embraer aircraft, he said.

“We are not interested in competing with Boeing in large aircraft or with Airbus. We see ourselves in an important market segment that has really been ignored for too long,” added Haro.

Over 400 orders for the M90 ​​have already been received from around the world, he said.

Miss the boom

In the meantime, the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s (COMAC) flagship jet has been delayed by at least five years, and analysts believe the 2021 schedule for the first delivery of the aircraft to a customer is likely to be missed ,

The single-aisle C919 was developed to compete with the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320, the preferred workhorse of low-cost airlines. The manufacturer states that 815 aircraft have been ordered, mainly from domestic carriers.

However, according to Shukor of Endau Analytics, it will face particular challenges to obtain approval from the U.S. and European regulators for international operations and to gain public acceptance outside of its home market.

Manufacturers are escaping a boom in air traffic in the Asia-Pacific region, where increasing prosperity combined with cheaper flights means that the number of people flying regularly increases.

According to Airbus forecasts, demand for new aircraft is expected to exceed 39,000 over the next 20 years, with 42 percent of deliveries to airlines in Asia.

Delays in the industry are nevertheless expected, said Janesh Janardhanan, aviation specialist at the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

“Aircraft are complex systems, and teething problems are common in new programs,” he told AFP.

He said there was still room for new players as the number of passengers was expected to increase sharply, but warned: “Entry barriers are high.”

Airbus is building a second production line for A321 jets in France

