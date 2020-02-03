Ashton Kutcher will never stop Loving Demi Moore’s daughters he “helped lift”

Ashton Kutcher still loves Demi Mooreis three daughters.

The 41-year-old has revealed that he is still in contact with Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, whom he said he helped raise through adolescence.

Talked about Marc Maron WTF Podcast on Monday, the actor said “it’s all right” between him and his ex-wife, although he added, “We’re not hanging around.”

“I’m really making a conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls,” he said. “I mean, it was eight years.”

“I think Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we divorced, Tallulah was studying high school.”

Ashton and Demi met in 2003 – when he was 25 and she 41 – and married in September 2005. In November 2011, Moore announced that the marriage would end, but the divorce was not completed until two years later.

“I helped educate teenage girls through their adolescence,” he said. “I love them. I will never stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they pursue.”

“I think you’re trying … but at the same time I’m not their father. I never tried to be their father. I always respected and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant person and a great person “

He said that if the girls didn’t want an engagement with him, he wouldn’t force it on them; “But they all do it and it’s great,” he said. “There is no badness.”

In her memoir “Inside Out” released last year, Demi opened about their marriage, the miscarriage that they suffered, the alleged trios with which they agreed to claim that they blurred the lines in their relationship, cheating and their eventual split.

Kutcher has been married to his former ‘That 70s Show’ co-star Mila Kunis since July 2015. They share the five-year-old daughter Wyatt and the three-year-old son Dimitri.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

Bruce Willis, daughters and famous friends support Demi Moore with the book launch