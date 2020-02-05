Ashton Kutcher confesses that he still loves Demi Moore’s children

Ashton Kutcher says he will “never stop loving” the children of his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Kutcher, 41, was married to Moore, 57, for eight years between 2005 and 2013. During that time, he helped raise Moore’s three children from his previous relationship with actor Bruce Willis: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26.

In Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Kutcher admitted that he no longer “hangs out” with Moore. He also insisted that he makes a “conscious effort to keep in touch” with his three daughters.

“It was eight years. Tallulah was eight or nine years old, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 years old when we started dating. When we were divorcing, Tallulah was graduating from high school, ”said the actor.

“I was helping to raise teenage girls during their teenage years. I love them. I will never stop loving and respecting them, honoring them and encouraging them to succeed in whatever they are pursuing, “he added.

Kutcher said he does not force children to keep in touch with him.

“I think you try, but at the same time I am not his father. I never tried to be his father. I always respected and honored Bruce (Willis), and I think he is a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If you do not want a commitment to me, I will not force you. But everyone does it, and it’s great, “he said.

