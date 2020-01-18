Ashley Young sends a message to Man Utd fans after she sealed the transfer from Inter Milan

Ashley Young sent an emotional message to Manchester United and his supporters on social media after moving to Inter Milan.

The full-back joined Inter on Friday for £ 1.28m, ending his nine and a half year tenure with United.

The former man from Watford and Aston Villa played 261 games for United and still feels very attached to the club after moving to Italy.

Young wrote on his Twitter account: “About @ManUtd: You gave me the opportunity to play with legends, win trophies, work under the greatest manager in history, and be your captain. Thank you for being a part of me let your story be like that for eight and a half years. ”

Ashley Young joined Inter Milan at the age of 34

(Image: Inter via Getty Images)

Then he added a second post with a picture of himself among the United fans, along with the headline: “To the United fans: every time I ran your shirt on the pitch, I did my best. Thank you for your support during the highs and lows. I’m going to be one of you, we’ll see you at the other end soon. “

The fans responded with respect for their former captain: One Twitter user thanked everything, Ashley, and another added: “A professional through and through. Wherever you were played on the team, you gave everything.” and never let the club or yourself down. “

Manchester United fans will fondly remember Young

(Image: Getty Images)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also praised Young after his departure and said: “He was a good servant for the club. He was captain and he won trophies, leagues and trophies, but we have players who get through.”

“So it was time now. When Ashley’s mind and mind was on ‘yes, I want to try’, why not now?”

After Young left, Harry Maguire was immediately appointed United’s new captain.