Ashley Young produces class assistance just 30 minutes from Inter Milan debut

Ashley Young made a perfect cross for Lautaro Martínez in her debut at Inter Milan (Photo: Premier Sports)

Ashley Young had a dream start at Inter Milan with exquisite assistance just 30 minutes from her Serie A debut against Cagliari.

The 34-year-old completed a move of £ 1.3 million from Manchester United to Inter last week and put the pen on paper in a six-month contract with the Italian giants.

After falling out of favor with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Old Trafford, Young was eager for a new challenge and seized the opportunity once Inter’s interest became known.

The head of Inter, Antonio Conte, tried and could not sign Young during his time at Chelsea, and the sideman returned the faith to his new manager on Sunday afternoon.

Young and Martinez combined to break the deadlock against Cagliari (Image: Getty)

Young, starting on the right side, threw a punctual ball for Lautaro Martínez in the half-hour mark and the Argentine made no mistake with a six-yard clinical header.

The inter director, Giuseppe Marotta, certainly seemed to enjoy the goal in the stands of San Siro.

A class attendance by Ashley Young just 30 minutes from her debut at Inter Milan pic.twitter.com/h5LDnI5k51

– Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) January 26, 2020

After confirmation of his transfer to Inter had been broken, Young promised to join United fans in the near future in the near future.

“At Manchester United, you gave me the opportunity to play with legends, win trophies, work under the best coach in history and be your captain,” said the England international.

‘Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight and a half years.

‘To United fans, every time I entered the field with your shirt, I gave you everything. Thank you for your support during the ups and downs.

“I’m leaving as one of you, see you again soon.”

