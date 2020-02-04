Ashley Graham shares the first glimpse of newborn son with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham shared the first photos of her newborn son with husband Justin Ervin on Instagram.

On Monday, the model, which welcomed her son on January 18, gushed over the two-week-old baby boy with a sincere post with two black-and-white close-up images.

The first photo showed that Graham gently held the baby’s hand, while the second held the newborn on the finger of his father.

“At 6:00 pm on 1/18/2020 we welcomed 7 pounds of 5 oz of love into our world,” Graham wrote in the caption.

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full”.

Although she has not yet revealed her son’s name, Graham promised to “introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow”, referring to her podcast series.

The post has since collected more than 850,000 likes and has received hundreds of responses from fans and fans of celebrities who wish the new family well.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss wrote: “Congratulations !!!! CAN’T WAIT TO MEET HIM !!! While Helena Christensen added, “So much love for you and Justin and the little baba.”

Christy Turlington also said: “Capricorn YES💕 Congratulations, Mama!”

Graham and Ervin announced the pregnancy for the first time in August 2019.

The couple, who have been married for nine years, celebrated their wedding day in a video of themselves on Instagram.

In the clip, the couple was able to adjust the focus of the camera before zooming out to show Ervin Graham’s baby bump.

“Surprise,” the couple say simultaneously, before sharing a kiss.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the model revealed that she had not found it “easy” to embrace her pregnant body, claiming she had a “complicated relationship” with her appearance.

“I feel that we all have complex relationships with our bodies. Mine is changing in a number of new and interesting ways, “she said.

“It has not been easy to embrace my pregnant body, but it is definitely a reminder of how wonderful our body really is.”

The model also admitted that she had meltdowns about many of her clothes that no longer matched her pregnant body.

“I had a mini-meltdown this morning because nothing suits me,” she said. “I sent a text to my stylist and said:” I need a fitting. I only need five key pieces. ”

.