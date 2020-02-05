Popular model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have named their newborn son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The 32-year-old model and her husband presented their new arrival in their podcast “Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham,” and explained the meaning behind her long nickname, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ashley Graham-Justin Ervin shares FIRST look of her Lil. Munchkin, reveal his name! View photo

Ervin said he chose Isaac’s name when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed the names of his future children with his sister.

The couple came up with Menelik during his trip to Ethiopia last Christmas, and Graham said: “Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means the son of wise men, and Menelik was the son of Queen Sheba and King Solomon.

Ervin added: “Everything is his name, points to the legacy. Either Isaac with Abraham Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik as real African roots. “

The third name was chosen because Ervin and Graham’s grandparents were named John, and Giovanni is John’s Italian version, and Ervin also has partial Italian roots.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Graham said he had a completely natural water birth at home and welcomed Isaac into the world after only six hours of labor.

